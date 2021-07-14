They help out, they pitch in, they are generous with their time and share their experience.

They are the fund raisers, the community support groups, the volunteers and the organisations who do it all for a smile.

Now is our opportunity to say “thank you”, by nominating some of our quiet achievers for a 2022 Sunshine Coast Australia Day Award.

Sunshine Coast Council Mayor Mark Jamieson launched the annual awards today (14 July) and encouraged residents to nominate a local hero in one of the seven Australia Day Award categories.

“The Sunshine Coast Australia Day Awards provide a great opportunity to bring our local heroes out of the shadows and into the limelight.

“Each year, we recognise and honour outstanding community members and organisations from a wide cross-section of our community through these awards,” Mayor Jamieson said.

“Some nominees may be well-known whereas others may be quietly working in the background.

“Either way, the nominees all have one thing in common – they are making a difference and worthy of a nomination for our Australia Day Awards.

“This year, we are again looking for the community nominees across many categories, from creative to sport and recreation to environment and sustainability.

“We are looking for our next citizen, senior citizen and young citizen of the year, and then there’s the community group or organisation which has made a positive difference to our community.

“We know that through COVID-19, many people and organisations stepped up to offer support and guidance and great outcomes arose during some of our most challenging times.

“I’m always particularly impressed by the nominations for our younger residents and I believe for them, receiving a Sunshine Coast Australia Day Award will reinforce their desire and commitment to continue contributing to our community.

“I urge you to think about those who have made a difference to us all here on our Sunshine Coast and nominate them for an award.”

If you know a person, community group or organisation worthy of an award, nominate them in one of the following categories:

Citizen of the Year – supported by Seven News Sunshine Coast

Senior Citizen of the Year – supported by Maroochy RSL

Young Citizen of the Year – supported by 92.7 MixFM

Community Group or Organisation – supported by Sunshine Coast Daily

Creative – supported by Tafe QLD East Coast

Sport and Recreation

Environment and Sustainability – supported by Living Smart

Nominations close November 4 and award recipients will be announced at a ceremony on January 21, 2022.

You can nominate someone for an award online via council’s website.

For more information, visit council’s website or email events@sunshinecoast.qld.gov.au