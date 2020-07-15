No sign-in, no entry to Sunshine Coast Council venues

Mandatory sign-in measures are in place at Sunshine Coast Council venues to keep the community safe and ensure the implementation of COVID-safe plans.

Venue operators such as those at Venue 114, Caloundra Regional Gallery, Sunshine Coast Libraries and aquatic centres are required by the State Government to keep records of all people visiting the facility while operating during Stage 3 of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Caloundra Regional Gallery is just one of Council’s venues that requires people to sign-in and sanitise their hands upon entry.

Sunshine Coast Council Manager of Sport and Community Venues Grantley Switzer said the health of all residents and staff was a top priority for council.

“We are at a critical stage of the pandemic in Australia and we want all venues strictly implementing their COVID-safe plans and customers abiding by the rules of the venue,” Mr Switzer said.

“Community venues are not precluded from the important health and hygiene requirements that are in place for the safety of our community and venue operators will insist on the rules being followed by anyone visiting council facilities.

“We’re asking people to please remain vigilant with COVID hygiene and social distancing practices and to work in partnership with us to ensure they sign-in and provide the necessary details required,” Mr Switzer said.

“That information will only be used in the event of a COVID-19 alert, but unfortunately without those details we cannot permit people entry to our venues.

“We thank Sunshine Coast residents for their understanding and support.”

Council supports Queensland Health as the leading authority on COVID-19. For more information visit https://www.qld.gov.au/health/conditions/health-alerts/coronavirus-covid-19.