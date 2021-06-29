Nirimba’s new sports complex officially open

The first district level sports facility for the Aura development has been completed and is scoring major wins with the local netball community and local rugby league and cricket clubs.

Sunshine Coast Council Mayor Mark Jamieson said the $6.5 million Nirimba Sports Complex was a welcome addition to the growing Aura community.

“There are a number of elements to this project which will provide significant benefits for the residents of the suburbs in the Aura development,” Mayor Jamieson said.

“Council delivered two change rooms with a canteen for families and friends to use while watching a plethora of sports – whether it be rugby league, cricket or netball.

“There’s also a referee change room and integrated public amenities to service the sports precinct.

“Accompanying the clubhouse is a three-bay storage shed along with an expansive undercover viewing area.

“This is a great addition to the Nirimba community and provides a terrific training and playing facility.”

The facility has been delivered in line with the requirements of the Caloundra South Infrastructure Agreement, which requires Stockland to deliver the entire open space network (sport and recreation) at no cost to council and include funding towards the construction of a network of 10 sports clubhouses across the development area.

Deputy Mayor and Division 1 Councillor Rick Baberowski said sports club houses like this are a win-win for our communities.

“This infrastructure shows how the Sunshine Coast is moving towards a healthy, smart and creative region,” Cr Baberowski said.

“It doesn’t matter whether you’re a competitive player or just like to play for fun, this infrastructure supports all levels of sports.

“I’m looking forward to hearing from the teams once they start using the facilities and fields as we are always keen to learn how we can do an even better job of supporting being healthy and active.”

Stockland Aura Project Director Josh Sondergeld said he was excited to be able to deliver the second sports park at Aura.

“With several local sporting clubs already established, and no doubt many more to come, the Nirimba District Sports Complex provides them with a home ground for their training and game requirements,” Mr Sondergeld said.

“We have already had some great feedback from the local community who are looking forward to coming to watch their local teams.”