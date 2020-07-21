New Sunshine Coast schools to support more jobs as part of economic recovery

Premier meets students who will be among the first to attend

Baringa State Secondary College

The pipeline of school construction jobs will continue on the Sunshine Coast following the announcement of a brand new primary school in Caloundra South to be built by 2022.

Currently more than $327 million has been allocated toward new school construction in the region creating supporting more than 1000 local jobs, with a new high school, new special school and two new primary schools all in the works.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk and Education Minister Grace Grace visited Baringa’s new high school being constructed today to talk about the education investment and jobs in the region and to officially announce its new name as Baringa State Secondary College.

The Premier said the ongoing investment would not only support the massive growth in the region but help with our economic recovery, creating local jobs.

“We know COVID-19 has hit the global economy hard,” the Premier said.

“Queensland’s plan for economic recovery from coronavirus starts with job creation and on the Sunshine Coast we are investing in the roads, hospitals and schools the region needs now.

“These big infrastructure projects are continuing the pipeline of construction jobs that is helping to support the local economy.

“This year we opened eight new schools, with a further five set to be delivered in 2021. As part of Queensland’s economic recovery plan, I announced a $346 million package which includes building a further four new state schools creating 870 jobs.

“One of those, the new primary school here at Caloundra South, is expected to support 224 jobs, is just another example of how my government is backing local jobs.”

Education Minister Grace Grace the new primary school would cater to the strong population growth being experienced in the Caloundra South Priority Development Areas (PDA).

“The new primary school in Caloundra South will support the existing Baringa State Primary School and Baringa State Secondary College that is currently under construction,” Ms Grace said.

“As more and more families choose to relocate to the southern Sunshine Coast, we need to ensure that we have enough schools to deal with that growth.

“This is what good governments do, investing in key projects for the future that support jobs now.”

Earlier, the Premier and Minister Grace visited the newly opened Lee Street Special School in Caboolture to discuss plans for stage two of construction with local MP Mark Ryan.

“I was incredibly proud to join with students to cut the ribbon at Lee Street Special School on day one of school this year,” Mr Ryan said.

“It is fantastic that almost $20 million in additional funding has already been allocated for stage two, which will include additional classrooms and a school hall.

“This is great news for both Lee Street students and Caboolture SHS who will share the new hall facilities.”

For more information visit https://qed.qld.gov.au/programs-initiatives/det/building-education