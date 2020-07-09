New Sunshine Coast high school reaches next milestone

Concept image of the new Baringa high school (1)

The opening of a new state school on the Sunshine Coast is another step closer, with construction reaching the half-way mark.

Education Minister Grace Grace today met newly appointed principal Matt Samson and his staff at the site of the new Baringa high school, impressed with the progress made so far.

“I’m pleased to report that this brand new $127 million high school is on track to open to the first year 7 and 8 students in term 1, 2021,” Ms Grace said.

“Today we’re also asking for the community’s feedback on the catchment map for the school, while families are also able to register their enrolment expression of interest.

“Queensland’s plan for economic recovery means projects like this new school and others across the state are creating jobs and boosting industry in the face of a global recession.

“Since the start of the year more than 130 different school construction projects have been completed.

“This has ensured a pipeline of work has continued to flow throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Ms Grace said there was a need for a local high school in the fast-growing area of Caloundra.

“We know this is a rapidly expanding part of Queensland and the Palaszczuk Government is building schools like Baringa to keep pace with this growth.

“The school will add one year level per year from 2021, offering years 7-12 by 2025.

“Stage 1 of the school will feature a library, hospitality centre, sports centre, lecture theatre, science centre, canteen, oval and staff centre – to name a few.

“It will truly be a state-of-the-art school.”

Ms Grace said the new Baringa school was one of five new state schools set to open across Queensland in 2021.

“We’re also building a special school and primary school at Palmview, primary school at Pimpama and a vertical high school at Dutton Park in Brisbane,” she said.

“That’s a total investment of $460 million, which will support more than 1,360 construction jobs.

“Here at Baringa 382 jobs alone have been supported, including 14 apprentices.

“There’s only six months to go until the school opens which is exciting for the local community here at Baringa.”

Ms Grace said now was the time for potential families to give feedback on the draft catchment map.

“I now invite locals at Palmview and Baringa to have their say on the map over the next fortnight,” she said.

“It’s great news that families can now register their enrolment expression of interest, with forms now available online.

“Formal enrolments will be open later this year, once the catchments maps are finalised.”

The proposed catchment maps and enrolment EOIs can be found here: www.qld.gov.au/newschools2021