New school crossing supervisor to keep students safe

The Queensland Government has announced a new school crossing supervisor for Woombye State School, bolstering road safety for local families.

They’re the latest to join the ranks of supervisor after the Palaszczuk Government announced a $4.2 million boost late last year for the popular program.

Minister for Transport and Main Roads Mark Bailey said the new recruit would join close to 2,000 supervisors already helping to keep Queensland’s youngest safe, providing crucial employment as the state bounces back from COVID-19.

“The global economy has been hit hard by COVID-19, and Queensland hasn’t been immune,” he said.

“But the community’s strong health response to-date means our state can kick-start the economy quickly and get on with a plan to Unite and Recover for Queensland Jobs.

“In the road safety space, that means continuing to roll out almost $1 billion in projects that are not only helping to keep Queenslanders safe on our roads but also providing crucial jobs.”

Mr Bailey said the supervisor initiative built on other safety programs like Flashing School Zones, which has seen over 1000 installed.

“We work closely with the school community and relevant local council to make sure they’ve got appropriate safety infrastructure, but sometimes you just can’t beat having the added security of a crossing supervisor there,” the Minister said.

“They are trained appropriately to do the job and greatly appreciated for it.

“School crossing supervisors are some of the most well-known members of any school community.

“Many families grow up knowing their local school’s crossing supervisor for years and they do such an important job getting our kids to and from school safely.”