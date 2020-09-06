New school bus services for new communities and schools

The Queensland Government has announced new and upgraded school bus services will start next month to meet growing demand in booming Sunshine Coast communities.

Transport and Main Roads Minister Mark Bailey said with the number of families on the coast growing exponentially in many of the region’s newer suburbs, a number of services would begin in Term 4 to get students to and from the school gate.

“More than 70,000 young people call the Sunshine Coast home. The Palaszczuk Government partners with bus operators across Queensland to run more than 1,400 school routes, and now we’re adding more the roster,” Mr Bailey said.

“These new services build on 200 weekly services for Baringa, a new bus service for Bellvista and Bells Reach residents, the $2.5 million bus priority lane along Nicklin Way at Buddina and of course the $550 million Sunshine Coast rail upgrade.

“Because of Queensland’s response to the health impacts of COVID-19, we’re able to get on with a plan for economic recovery – and that includes securing jobs through new school bus services, building new schools and upgrading public transport on the Sunshine Coast.

“With the new Palmview State Primary School and Palmview State Special School opening next year, I’m also proud to announce that we’ve locked in services to begin from day one.”

The new and upgraded services include:

• New services from the growing Harmony Estate, Palmview to Chancellor State College, Siena Catholic College, Mountain Creek State High School, Matthew Flinders Anglican College, Immanuel Lutheran College and Maroochydore State High School.

• A new service from the Harmony Estate will also provide travel options for residents to the new Palmview State Primary School and Palmview State Special School opening in Term 1 2021.

• New services from Glenview State Primary School to parts of Glenview and Palmview.

• A new service from Good Samaritan College to Mons via Kuluin, Alexandra Headland and Buderim.

• New services from Sunshine Coast Grammar from Buddina via Parreara and Brightwater.

• Improved services to address passenger loading on Meridan State College, Sunshine Beach High School and Coolum State High School buses.

• More direct and dedicated services from Cooroy State School, Noosa District High School, Noosaville State School, Tewantin State School, Good Shepherd Lutheran College, St Teresa’s Catholic College, St Thomas More College, St Andrews Anglican College, and Peregian Springs State School.

• Extension of some services into new housing developments in Brightwater, Pelican Waters and Bli Bli to improve service coverage and walk up access for students.

Mr Bailey said with service expansions, he encouraged families to check their local bus route for possible changes to travel times.

Details of the service changes will be available on the TransLink’s Journey Planner prior to the due start date. The MyTransLink app will also be updated or parents and students can contact the bus operator Buslink. The changes are also being communicated through the schools.