New over-50s lifestyle resort coming soon to Palmwoods

Idyllic Sunshine Coast hinterland town, Palmwoods, will soon be home to a new over-50s lifestyle resort, GemLife Palmwoods.

Surrounded by the scenic beauty of the Blackall Range and flanked by Paynter Creek, GemLife Palmwoods will offer the best of over-50s living with stylish, modern and an extensive array of premium facilities for active, social lifestyles.

GemLife Director & CEO Adrian Puljich said the new resort would feature about 150 homes, in a peaceful enclave designed to capitalise on the natural beauty of its surroundings.

“GemLife Palmwoods will be an idyllic oasis located in the charming, quintessential hinterland town of Palmwoods, an area known for its local arts and crafts and great local produce, in addition to being central to the region’s most popular tourist destinations,” he said.

“Palmwoods is sought after for its small-town character, relaxed lifestyle, and mild, subtropical climate – we anticipate strong demand and are looking forward to seeing GemLife Palmwoods coming together.”

In addition to high quality homes, the resort will feature a luxurious country club accommodating first-class recreational and leisure facilities such as a gym, ten-pin bowling alley, magnesium-therapy indoor pool and spa, cinema, bar and coffee lounge, as well as a separate outdoor pool recreation precinct complete with sundeck, barbecue and dining area.

Civil works and construction are expected to commence by the end of the year with the first homes move-in-ready by late 2021.

GemLife Palmwoods is located at 38 Landershute Road, Palmwoods.