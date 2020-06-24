New opportunities for Sunshine Coast residents with a disability

People living with a disability on the Sunshine Coast have access to new and improved courses in critical life skills like cooking at the Compass Institute’s Caloundra Centre, thanks to a grant under the Federal Government’s Stronger Communities Programme. The $16,000 project, one of 19 funded across the Federal electorate of Fisher, has seen the Centre’s aging kitchen undergo a complete renovation, allowing more students to learn how to live independently.

Andrew Wallace MP with David Dangerfield with staff and trainees at the Compass Institute Caloundra.

Federal Member for Fisher Andrew Wallace said that these 19 grants, totalling $150,000 across Fisher are helping rebuild our local economy after the COVID crisis and supporting community groups and small local construction businesses who are doing it tougher than ever.

“There has never been a more important time to support our local community groups. A lot of people on the Sunshine Coast are struggling right now, and our local volunteer groups provide a vital lifeline for many. These grants will give many groups the capacity to do more, and to help get our community through this tough time.” Mr Wallace said.

The Compass Institute’s Caloundra Centre offers training and activities for people living with an intellectual or physical disability. The kitchen, part of the Centre’s legacy as a former soccer club, was small and inadequate for the centre’s 40 trainees. The Federal Government’s match-funded $8,000 grant has contributed to new roller doors, windows, benchtops and professional appliances, as well as allowing a redesign of the layout that is more safe and hygienic.

David Dangerfield, Managing Director of Compass Institute said: “Compass Caloundra operates out of the former Caloundra Soccer Club at Arthur Street. A fantastic location and a great space for Compass Trainees to continue their on-going learning, but unfortunately a kitchen that was in desperate need of a makeover.”

“Thanks to Andrew Wallace and the Stronger Communities Grant, Compass Caloundra now has a spectacular new kitchen with updated appliances, re-designed kitchen cabinetry, windows where walls used to be and a sparkling clean floor.”

“We cannot thank Andrew and his team enough for their on-going support and the funds to make this happen. It has breathed new life into our Everyday Life Skills program and allows us to continue the work we do with our Trainees in a safe and modern environment”. Mr Dangerfield said.

Other groups in Fisher receiving grants in this Round of the Programme included RoboCoast Sunshine Coast Robotics Association who received $13,775 to purchase robots, laptops and training mats for training sessions in schools; Montville Village Association who received $13,500 for construction of a covered deck and upgrade of disability access at the heritage listed Montville Village Hall; and Sunshine Coast Film Festival, who received $10,000 to purchase film equipment and to fund the development and production of local stories.

“In Federal Government we often talk in telephone numbers but these grants show that you don’t need a huge amount of money to make a big difference. For communities all over the Sunshine Coast, the new equipment and facilities being delivered from these nineteen grants are helping to bring people together and give them access to activities they never had before, while for local tradies and businesses, these grants mean a little more work when they need it the most.” Mr Wallace said.



In addition to the Compass Institute project, the complete list of grants in Fisher under Round 5 of the Stronger Communities Programme includes:

Organisation Project Funding Received 5th Light Horse Regiment Maleny Troop Installation of improvedsecurity for the Beersheba Living Museum $2,600 Dicky Beach SLSC Purchase of an inflatablerescue boat $9,000 Volunteering Sunshine Coast Purchase office equipment, software and technology to assist with maintaining their 130 plus memberorganisations $11,500 Sunshine Coast Film Festival To purchase film equipment and to fund the developmentand production of local stories $10,000 Montville Village Association Construction of a covered deck and upgrade of disability access at the heritage listedMontville Village Hall $13,500 Alexandra Headland SLSC Purchase of a surf lifesavingequipment trailer $4,000 Australian Cycling AcademyLimited Purchase 10 mediumperformance road cycles $10,000 STEPS Charity Electrical fit out of new Murphy House residential units for Pathways Collegestudents $7,180 Lions Club of Beerwah Purchase materials and cover installation costs for ceilinginsulation of the Lions shed $5,300 Talara Primary College P&CAssociation Purchase a sound system $3,000 Night Eyes Water & Landcare Funds to repair equipment trailer and purchase safetyequipment for volunteers $2,500 Caloundra Arts CentreAssociation Purchase and installation ofshade sails $6,950 The Compass Institute Kitchen upgrade from domestic to commercialkitchen $8,000 Mooloolaba Volunteer Coast Guard Association Replacement of three suspension seats on rescueboat $4,695 Suncoast Community Legal Service Digital transformation project to assist with tracking and processing productivity $9,000 RoboCoast Sunshine Coast Robotics Association Purchase robots, laptops and training mats for use at training sessions at localschools $13,775 Gateway Care Installation of additionalfreezer $12,000 Mooloolaba Bowls Club Replacement of fire damagedfurniture $8,000 Metropolitan Caloundra SLSC Facility upgrade of nippersuniform shop $9,000 TOTAL FUNDING $150,000



The Stronger Communities Programme funds small capital projects in each of the 151 federal electorates, which can range from upgrading the local community hall or sporting facility, building new bike paths, or providing essential equipment for the local State Emergency Service. For more information on the Stronger Communities Programme visit www.business.gov.au/assistance/stronger-communities-programme