New opportunities for Sunshine Coast residents with a disability

People living with a disability on the Sunshine Coast have access to new and improved courses in critical life skills like cooking at the Compass Institute’s Caloundra Centre, thanks to a grant under the Federal Government’s Stronger Communities Programme. The $16,000 project, one of 19 funded across the Federal electorate of Fisher, has seen the Centre’s aging kitchen undergo a complete renovation, allowing more students to learn how to live independently.
Federal Member for Fisher Andrew Wallace said that these 19 grants, totalling $150,000 across Fisher are helping rebuild our local economy after the COVID crisis and supporting community groups and small local construction businesses who are doing it tougher than ever.
“There has never been a more important time to support our local community groups. A lot of people on the Sunshine Coast are struggling right now, and our local volunteer groups provide a vital lifeline for many. These grants will give many groups the capacity to do more, and to help get our community through this tough time.” Mr Wallace said.
The Compass Institute’s Caloundra Centre offers training and activities for people living with an intellectual or physical disability. The kitchen, part of the Centre’s legacy as a former soccer club, was small and inadequate for the centre’s 40 trainees. The Federal Government’s match-funded $8,000 grant has contributed to new roller doors, windows, benchtops and professional appliances, as well as allowing a redesign of the layout that is more safe and hygienic.
David Dangerfield, Managing Director of Compass Institute said: “Compass Caloundra operates out of the former Caloundra Soccer Club at Arthur Street. A fantastic location and a great space for Compass Trainees to continue their on-going learning, but unfortunately a kitchen that was in desperate need of a makeover.”
“Thanks to Andrew Wallace and the Stronger Communities Grant, Compass Caloundra now has a spectacular new kitchen with updated appliances, re-designed kitchen cabinetry, windows where walls used to be and a sparkling clean floor.”
“We cannot thank Andrew and his team enough for their on-going support and the funds to make this happen. It has breathed new life into our Everyday Life Skills program and allows us to continue the work we do with our Trainees in a safe and modern environment”. Mr Dangerfield said.
Other groups in Fisher receiving grants in this Round of the Programme included RoboCoast Sunshine Coast Robotics Association who received $13,775 to purchase robots, laptops and training mats for training sessions in schools; Montville Village Association who received $13,500 for construction of a covered deck and upgrade of disability access at the heritage listed Montville Village Hall; and Sunshine Coast Film Festival, who received $10,000 to purchase film equipment and to fund the development and production of local stories.
“In Federal Government we often talk in telephone numbers but these grants show that you don’t need a huge amount of money to make a big difference. For communities all over the Sunshine Coast, the new equipment and facilities being delivered from these nineteen grants are helping to bring people together and give them access to activities they never had before, while for local tradies and businesses, these grants mean a little more work when they need it the most.” Mr Wallace said.
In addition to the Compass Institute project, the complete list of grants in Fisher under Round 5 of the Stronger Communities Programme includes:
|Organisation
|Project
|Funding Received
|5th Light Horse Regiment Maleny Troop
|Installation of improvedsecurity for the Beersheba Living Museum
|$2,600
|Dicky Beach SLSC
|Purchase of an inflatablerescue boat
|$9,000
|Volunteering Sunshine Coast
|Purchase office equipment, software and technology to assist with maintaining their 130 plus memberorganisations
|$11,500
|Sunshine Coast Film Festival
|To purchase film equipment and to fund the developmentand production of local stories
|$10,000
|Montville Village Association
|Construction of a covered deck and upgrade of disability access at the heritage listedMontville Village Hall
|$13,500
|Alexandra Headland SLSC
|Purchase of a surf lifesavingequipment trailer
|$4,000
|Australian Cycling AcademyLimited
|Purchase 10 mediumperformance road cycles
|$10,000
|STEPS Charity
|Electrical fit out of new Murphy House residential units for Pathways Collegestudents
|$7,180
|Lions Club of Beerwah
|Purchase materials and cover installation costs for ceilinginsulation of the Lions shed
|$5,300
|Talara Primary College P&CAssociation
|Purchase a sound system
|$3,000
|Night Eyes Water & Landcare
|Funds to repair equipment trailer and purchase safetyequipment for volunteers
|$2,500
|Caloundra Arts CentreAssociation
|Purchase and installation ofshade sails
|$6,950
|The Compass Institute
|Kitchen upgrade from domestic to commercialkitchen
|$8,000
|Mooloolaba Volunteer Coast Guard Association
|Replacement of three suspension seats on rescueboat
|$4,695
|Suncoast Community Legal Service
|Digital transformation project to assist with tracking and processing productivity
|$9,000
|RoboCoast Sunshine Coast Robotics Association
|Purchase robots, laptops and training mats for use at training sessions at localschools
|$13,775
|Gateway Care
|Installation of additionalfreezer
|$12,000
|Mooloolaba Bowls Club
|Replacement of fire damagedfurniture
|$8,000
|Metropolitan Caloundra SLSC
|Facility upgrade of nippersuniform shop
|$9,000
|TOTAL FUNDING
|$150,000
The Stronger Communities Programme funds small capital projects in each of the 151 federal electorates, which can range from upgrading the local community hall or sporting facility, building new bike paths, or providing essential equipment for the local State Emergency Service. For more information on the Stronger Communities Programme visit www.business.gov.au/assistance/stronger-communities-programme
Leave a Comment