New mural complements Landsborough’s rich history

As works on Sunshine Coast Council’s $3.3 million Cribb Street Upgrade in Landsborough continue, local artist Claire Matthews (known as Fuzeillear) has completed a stunning mural.

The artwork, located on the laneway wall at 42 Cribb Street, was championed by the local community through council’s placemaking process.

Titled ‘The Singing of the Saws’, the mural took six days to paint and was inspired by Landsborough’s timber milling and railway heritage.

“Landsborough’s historical identity was as a timber producing town creating a gateway to the timber of the Blackall Range forests and a major transport hub to enable those resources to be utilised and traded,” Ms Matthew’s said.

“In my artwork I feature two main elements which would have been everyday sounds in Cribb Street.

“Timber saws singing out from the mill and the railway bell, which was used both to alert train departures and to announce the end of the Second World War.

“Around these elements I feature a Southern Greater Glider as well as foliage and blooms from the Bunya Pine, Red Cedar and White Beech.

“These were significant tree species to both the timber industry in Landsborough and to the region’s Traditional Owners.

“Both the saws and the bell featured in the mural can be found in the Landsborough Museum.”

Ms Matthews said public murals provided an opportunity to draw attention to enhance the uniqueness of an area.

“They provide different focal and talking points and can turn an overlooked corner into a treasure trove,” she said.

“As an artist it’s always a privilege to be invited into a community, to be welcomed in and allowed to leave a little part of myself there.

“Thank you to Landsborough for having me and letting me be a part of your town. There’s so much rich history there to be explored. It was a real pleasure to delve into it to produce something to honour it.”

Sunshine Coast Council Division 1 Councillor Rick Baberowski said the distinctive black and white style of the work added a contemporary edge to the town’s historical landscape.

“The themes of the art work capture the unique blend of locally significant cultural heritage, our stunning natural surrounds, and reflects Landsborough’s evolution as a vibrant, well-connected and creative community, with a rich past and exciting future,” Cr Baberowski.

“The Cribb Street Upgrade and mural is an outcome of the Landsborough Placemaking Master Plan which was endorsed by council in January.

“The master plan provides a 15-year visionary roadmap for Landsborough’s public spaces, developed through extensive community consultation, with a clear vision for the town’s future.

“I thank the community for their patience as construction works continue and encourage you to visit our website www.sunshinecoast.qld.gov.au for the latest project updates.”

The first stage of construction began earlier this year and is expected to be completed by late October 2020 (weather and site conditions permitting).