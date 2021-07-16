New mental health facility transforming treatment on the Sunshine Coast

Eden Private Hospital has opened the doors to a new purpose-built mental health unit, making it the first facility on the Sunshine Coast to offer mental health and rehabilitation treatment under one roof.

The new 24-bed unit at the Cooroy-based hospital, which is operated by the Specialty Services business of national private hospital group Healthe Care, comes as the need for mental health services for residents across the Sunshine Coast and Wide Bay regions, and nation-wide, continues to rise.

The new mental health unit will treat a range of disorders, with specialised support for depression, anxiety disorders, including PTSD for veterans and first-responders.

The hospital will also launch a new community-based eating disorder program, along with services like cognitive behavioural therapy (CBT), dialectical behaviour therapy (DBT) and transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS).

The new services, including adolescent and perinatal care and eating disorder day programs, are part of new or expanded initiatives outlined in the 2021 Federal budget, which committed $2.3 billion towards mental health and suicide prevention over the next four years.

Alongside the mental health services, Eden Private, the longest serving private hospital on the Sunshine Coast, has extensive allied health and rehabilitation programs, including neurological, cardiology, persistent pain management, medical and palliative care services.

Eden Private Hospital chief executive officer Jo Munday said the new beds created a much-needed pathway between rehabilitation and mental health services, with the two often going hand-in-hand.

“The new ward allows patients from the Sunshine Coast and surrounding areas like Gympie, Hervey Bay and Bundaberg to access an integrated service for the mind and body, ensuring rehabilitation and mental health patients receive holistic care,” she said.

“These services are often complementary with many rehabilitation patients requiring mental health support, and vice versa. Eden Private will now be the only one of its kind in the Sunshine Coast and Wide Bay regions to offer both under one roof, meaning patients do not have to stop and start treatment if they require both rehabilitation and mental health support.

“We already have a highly skilled allied health team, who is able to facilitate treatment and exercise programs for our mental health patients and, likewise, psychology and mental health services will be offered to rehabilitation patients as required.

“Right now, demand for mental health support exceeds service supply in Australia and there are lengthy delays for those wanting to access services as a result.

“Our mental health beds and programs now ensure residents who live on the Sunshine Coast and in its surrounding regions will be able to access treatment faster and closer to home.”

Clinical psychologist Nicola Mitchell said there were significant benefits offering integrated mental health and rehabilitation services within the one hospital.

“This Sunshine Coast-first has come at an important time during the COVID-19 pandemic, with locals continuing to face financial difficulties and separation from loved ones,” she said.

“Patients now have access to passionate staff who consider both the mind and body, without judgement, and a growing number of specialised programs to support treatment and recovery from a range of mental health disorders.

“A key addition to our service is the recently-introduced state-of-the-art robotic rehabilitation program for rehabilitation patients, but Eden has extended the use of this robotics equipment, known as Tyrotherapy, for patients who are experiencing cognitive issues through depression and anxiety.

“Brain exercise through Tyrotherapy is an adjunct to traditional therapy programs at Eden Private for the treatment of depression, anxiety disorders and PTSD and includes rTMS transcranial magnetic stimulation.”

The new mental health unit is the second stage of a masterplan redevelopment of Eden Private, which is being undertaken by builder, Urban Set. Construction of the final stage is expected to be completed by the end of 2021 and will include additional mental health beds and state of art rehabilitation and medical refurbishment of existing hospital wards and gyms.