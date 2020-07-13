New lifeguard tower and extra lifeguard services to boost beach safety

Sunshine Coast Council recently installed the Bokarina Beach lifeguard tower.

Red and yellow flags will fly at Bokarina Beach from the September school holidays, as part of Sunshine Coast Council’s annual $5.5 million investment in lifeguard services across the region.

Council has allocated an additional $324,000 this year towards the Bokarina Beach service and an increase to two lifeguards at Twin Waters plus a lifeguard outpost service at Maroochy River mouth during September, Christmas and the Easter school holidays.

Tourism, Events and Sport Portfolio Councillor Jason O’Pray said council’s expanding lifeguard services played an important role in keeping our community safe.

“Having dedicated lifeguards gives residents and holiday-makers peace of mind. It’s an essential part of our healthy, smart and creative lifestyle,” Cr O’Pray said.

“Our professional lifeguards and volunteer lifesavers provide an exceptional service across our popular Sunshine Coast beaches.”

Divisional Councillor Peter Cox said the new Bokarina Beach service would use the recently installed lifeguard tower.

“Patrols from the new tower will greatly improve lifeguard surveillance along our coastline, while providing an additional flagged bathing area for beachgoers for the coming summer,” Cr Cox said.

“It is really important that beachgoers make the effort to find the nearest flagged area when they are wanting to go for a swim.”

Surf Life Saving Queensland Sunshine Coast Lifeguard Supervisor Rhys Drury said council’s investment was a win-win for beachgoers, lifeguards and the community.

“We’re really looking forward to setting up at Bokarina Beach these September school holidays to ensure people make responsible choices while enjoying the beach and all its offerings.”

The tower will be staffed on weekends, public holidays and Queensland school holidays from September to May.

As part of its development application, Stockland funded the beach access and related ancillary facilities, including the fabrication of the new lifeguard tower, recently installed by council.

Images attached: Council's lifeguard services will now include Bokarina Beach from the September school holidays (file photo).