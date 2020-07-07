New jobs as sod turned on Maroochy and Mons road Bruce Highway interchanges

Ted O’Brien MP – Federal Member for Fairfax today joined Queensland Minister for Transport and Main Roads Mark Bailey to turn the sod on the Sunshine Coast’s next major infrastructure upgrade, which will revamp the Maroochydore Road and Mons road interchanges to tackle safety and major congestion issues in the area while supporting hundreds of jobs.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Infrastructure, Transport and Regional Development Michael McCormack said the project was part of the $12.6 billion, 15-year Bruce Highway Upgrade Program – a pipeline of investment from the Australian and Queensland Governments.

“As part of our commitment to improving the safety, reliability and performance of our national highways, the Australian Government has committed $241 million to upgrade the Maroochydore Road and Mons Road interchanges,” Mr McCormack said.

“Coupled with current upgrade works between Caloundra Road and the Sunshine Motorway, the delivery of these vital projects is supporting more than 1,060 jobs.

“This is a great example of how the Australian Government’s $100 billion nationwide infrastructure investment is setting the foundations for economic recovery as the nation begins to reach the other side of the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Queensland Minister for Transport and Main Roads Mark Bailey said securing hundreds of more jobs on the coast was crucial to Queensland’s plan for economic recovery, while also meeting the transport needs of the region well into the future.

“The global economy has been hit hard by COVID-19, but Queensland’s strong health response to date means our state can kick-start the economy quickly and get on with the job of rolling out a $23 billion pipeline of road and transport upgrades,” Mr Bailey said.

It’s part of a more than $3 billion jointly-funded investment on the Bruce Highway from Caboolture to Gympie, which includes the already under way $812.95 million Caloundra Road to Sunshine Motorway, the $1 billion Cooroy to Curra – Section D and $662.5 million Caboolture to Steve Irwin Way projects – both set to commence construction this year.

“Thousands of families and businesses rely on this stretch of the highway daily, which is why we’re building a new, four-lane, eastbound bridge at the Maroochydore Road interchange and adding two new service roads either side of the Bruce.”

Federal Member for Fairfax Ted O’Brien said the project would come as a relief to frustrated motorists.

“The works will bust congestion at the interchanges and eliminate queuing onto the Bruce Highway,” Mr O’Brien said.

“They will provide more reliable and reduced travelling times for freight transport and meet community demand for pedestrian and bike riding access and infrastructure.

“Motorists will also be able to travel between the Maroochydore Road and Mons Road interchanges at Forest Glen without having to use the Bruce Highway, separating local and regional traffic to improve safety and traffic flow both on the highway and on local roads.”

The upgrades also include converting the existing Maroochydore Road interchange to a signalised interchange with greater capacity, upgrading the Mons Road interchange and improving active transport provisions for bike riders and pedestrians through the Maroochydore Road interchange connecting to the eastern service road.

The upgrades are expected to open by late 2022, weather permitting, and will support more than 380 jobs during the life of the project.

The Maroochydore Road and Mons Road interchanges project is jointly-funded with the Australian Government committing $241 million and the Queensland Government committing $60.25 million.