New hinterland trail to create jobs, tourism opportunities

The Palaszczuk Government has announced $6.5 million for new biking and walking infrastructure through the Sunshine Coast hinterland, sparking jobs and new tourism opportunities as the region bounces back from COVID-19.

Transport and Main Roads Minister Mark Bailey made the announcement today and said funding had been locked in to plan and deliver stage one of a 20km active transport corridor between Beerburrum and Landsborough.

“It has never been more important to create jobs and support the Sunshine Coast community as part of Queensland’s plan for economic recovery,” Mr Bailey said.

“This is a project that will have benefits for local residents, school students and tourism operators by providing a safe, active transport route between hinterland communities and away from busy major roads.

“Across Queensland, we’ve seen biking and walking infrastructure attract people from all corners of the state and elsewhere, spending money at local cafes and shops, accommodation providers and other tourism operators.

“It’s why the Palaszczuk Government is investing close to $220 million in new active infrastructure, and has today locked in $6.5 million to bring bike riders to the Glass House Mountains area.

“I want to acknowledge the community for helping to raise the idea and for wanting to promote better active transport in the hinterlands.

Mr Bailey said the funding will create jobs in the hinterland and allow work to get moving on this transformational project that will also bring tourists and recreational bike riders to the Sunshine Coast.

“That adds to more than $3 billion being invested on the Sunshine Coast right now for a better Bruce Highway and a major rail upgrade between Beerburrum to Nambour.

“It’s also in addition to major bike riding projects underway throughout the coast like the 9km of dedicated share paths being built as part of the $812 million Bruce Highway project, $2.2 million in improvements on Nicklin Way and on-road bike lanes for David Low Way.

“Global economies have been hard hit by COVID-19, and Queensland is no exception.

“Thanks to Queensland’s strong health response however, we’ve been able to continue delivering a plan for economic recovery, which includes $23 billion for roads and transport.

“We’ll be going out to the local community very shortly there to make sure they are involved from the very start.”