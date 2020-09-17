New Coolum Police Station officially opens

Minister for Police Mark Ryan today joined Commissioner Katarina Carroll to officially open the new Coolum Police Station.

Minister Ryan said infrastructure projects like this state-of-the-art facility were part of the Palaszczuk Government’s plan to rebuild Queensland.

“Economies around the world have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, and Queensland is no exception,” he said.

“The Palaszczuk Government has a plan to ensure there is a pipeline of work to support jobs and rebuild local economies.

“New infrastructure like this facility is at the centre of this Government’s plan to get Queenslanders working and keep our communities safe.”

The construction tender for this project went to Badge Constructions, a Sunshine Coast-based firm.

Minister Ryan said the state-of-the-art $2.7 million station demonstrated the Palaszczuk Government’s commitment to police and the local community.

“This new facility will provide police with the facilities they need to keep Coolum safe,” he said.

“A world class police service deserves world class facilities, and that’s exactly what we’re delivering for the Sunshine Coast.”

Commissioner Carroll said the new station provided frontline police with the technology and resources required for policing today and well into the future.

“I am honoured to be here today for the opening of the new Coolum Police Station,” Commissioner Carroll said.

“The opening of this new station is both a continuation of the history of service the QPS has offered to the Sunshine Coast community and a positive step into our future as a world-class police service.

“I know that Coolum officers are very excited about this new station and will continue to provide dedicated service to their community members.”