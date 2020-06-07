New campaign to deliver $1 billion for Queensland tourism operators

Qld Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk, Terri Irwin – Australia Zoo, Qld Tourism Minister Kate Jones at today’s announcement.

A new tourism campaign, Queensland – You’re Good to Go – is projected to deliver a $1 billion in overnight accommodation takings for hard hit tourism operators over the next four months.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk launched the campaign today to encourage Queenslanders to go and explore their own state.

“In coming weeks, you’ll see our Queensland – You’re Good to Go campaign on television, in newspapers and across social media platforms showcasing the best of our state from Cape York to Coolangatta.”

“Because Queenslanders have done such a great job flattening the curve, we were able to open up intrastate travel two weeks earlier.

“We live in one of the most beautiful places in the world. Now’s the time to get out and about and experience it.

“One in 10 Queenslanders rely on our tourism industry for a living. This campaign will help us to safeguard more than 230,000 jobs.

“Queensland – You’re Good to Go – will run from June until August and will have flow on effects into the September school holidays,” Ms Palaszczuk said.

“Tourism and Events Queensland expects Queenslanders could spend over 9 million nights enjoying what the state has to offer, which would produce a $1 billion in overnight expenditure for tourism operators.

“Every year, 3.2 million Queenslanders spend nearly $10 billion holidaying interstate and overseas.

“This campaign will help us to tap into that market to support our tourism operators,” Ms Palaszczuk said.

Tourism Minister Kate Jones said we spend millions of dollars interstate and overseas each year.

“We’re urging Queenslanders to spend that money at home this year and support local businesses that are doing it tough,” she said.

“Often we take for granted the world-class tourism icons that we have in our own backyard.



“People often say to me – I’ve always wanted to see Carnarvon Gorge, I’ve always wanted to get to Airlie Beach. Well, now’s the time.”



Ms Jones said the campaign was designed with the June-July school holidays in mind.



“When interstate travel can return, this campaign will be expanded and tweaked to ensure our destinations remain front-of-mind for all Australian travellers,” she said.



“The June-July school holidays are shaping as a crucial time for our operators.



“By highlighting the best of Queensland, we’re aiming to inspire as many Queenslanders as possible to get out there and enjoy them.



“Intrastate tourism though has always been vital to the Queensland economy and this campaign shows we are hitting the ground running.”

Australia Zoo’s Terri Irwin welcomed the campaign.

“I am excited for Queenslanders to experience the many destinations that make our state so spectacular,” she said.

“Australia Zoo is proud to be reopening for families to reconnect with wildlife and nature. Now it is even more important than ever to travel, make memories, and share mateship.”

TEQ chief executive Leanne Coddington said the campaign will show Queenslanders the very best of their own back yard.



“This is the chance for Queenslanders to experience our own tourism offerings and in turn help an industry which has been hard hit by the COVID-19 pandemic,” she said.



The campaign will feature Queensland musicians Busby Marou, who also fronted and provided the soundtrack to Queensland’s incredibly successful Beautiful One Day, Perfect the Next relaunch, Minister Jones said.