Neighbourhood Watch launches in Harmony Estate Palmview

Neighbourhood Watch encourages individuals. families, businesses and neighbourhoods to work together to strengthen and connect communities for a safe and secure Queensland.

Neighbourhood Watch has always provided a vital link between the Police and the Community. Sippy Downs Neighbourhood Watch was launched on the 20th of June 2015, since that time the suburb of Sippy Downs has grown considerably.

At a recent community meeting resident from Sippy Downs and the new Housing Estate Harmony have come together to expand the program. A new committee was formed recently with a strong focus on community engagement with local police.

The current Neighbourhood Watch Police Liaison Officer Senior Constable Veronica Brennan will continue to work with the residents of Sippy Downs .

The Sippy Downs Neighbourhood Watch Facebook page has been expanded to include residents at Harmony so they can be kept informed of community issues. With a financial donation from Councilor Christian Dickson and the support of the Officer in Charge of Sippy Downs, Police Station Acting Sergeant Rob Gwillim and the Honorable Brent Mickelberg MP – Member for Buderim the new area is up and running.

Members of the committee, Acting Sergeant Rob Gwillim, Cr Christian Dickson and Member for Buderim Mr. Brent Mickelberg spoke to local media this morning about the expanded Sippy Downs Neighbourhood Watch.