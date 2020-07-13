National art prize entries closing tomorrow

With more than $40,000 in cash and prizes on offer, artists from across the country are encouraged to get their entries in for the Sunshine Coast Art Prize 2020, before submissions close tomorrow (July 14).

Jandamarra Cadd, Cleverman, 2017. Winner 2019 Sunshine Coast Art Prize People’s Choice Award. Photo ben vos productions.

Don’t miss this one-time opportunity to be a part of the Sunshine Coast Art Prize 2020, in this milestone year the Caloundra Regional Gallery’s 20th anniversary.

To celebrate the anniversary and support artists during one of the most unprecedented periods due to the COVID-19 impact, entry is free. Artists can enter online via the gallery website.

The art prize is one of the most prestigious regional 2D art prizes in Australia and offers a major acquisitive cash prize of $25,000 sponsored by Argon Law and Sunshine Coast Council.

Finalists will be announced in August and their work will be showcased in an exhibition both at the Caloundra Regional Gallery and online from Friday, October 16 to Sunday, December 6.

High profile gallery director Tracy Cooper-Lavery, who has worked in the regional art museum sector for more than 20 years, will have the enviable task of selecting this year’s winners.

Winners will be announced on December 3.

Prize details

· Major prize: an acquisitive prize of $25,000 cash sponsored by Argon Law and Sunshine Coast Council

· Highly Commended: non-acquisitive prize of $5000 sponsored by the De Deyne family

· People’s Choice: non-acquisitive prize of $2500 sponsored by Caloundra Chamber of Commerce

· Sunshine Coast Art Prize Residency: sponsored by Caloundra Regional Gallery and Montville Country Cabins.

Artwork transportation costs have been covered thanks to IAS Fine Art Logistics and Caloundra Regional Gallery.

The winning work will be acquired into the Sunshine Coast Art Collection.

Entry is open to any Australian resident.

For more details, including terms and conditions of entry, visit the Caloundra Regional Gallery website – gallery.sunshinecoast.qld.gov.au/Art-Prizes/Sunshine-Coast-Art-Prize