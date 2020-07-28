Multi-million dollar tennis centre redevelopment opens

Sunshine Coast Council Mayor Mark Jamieson, Manager of the Caloundra Tennis Association Matt Deverson and Division 2 Councillor Terry Landsberg with budding local tennis stars Eva Williams and Andy Mather (both aged nine).

Future tennis stars, keen amateurs and visiting champions have a new home to court success, with the upgraded $4.5 million Sunshine Coast Tennis Centre at Caloundra officially opened today by Sunshine Coast Council Mayor Mark Jamieson, Division 2 Councillor Terry Landsberg and Manager of the Caloundra Tennis Association Matt Deverson.

Mayor Jamieson said the redevelopment represented a major investment in tennis on the Sunshine Coast and helps to deliver on council’s commitment to the Caloundra Central Park Sport and Recreation Precinct Master Plan.

“The master plan recommended the development of a regional level tennis centre with the capacity to attract and host state, national and international events and which could compete with other regional tennis facilities around Queensland,” Mayor Jamieson said.

“Well today, I can confidently say we have delivered on that objective.

“The Sunshine Coast Tennis Centre is a first-class regional level facility and has been designed with the users’ needs front of mind.

“I am sure that members and visitors alike will benefit from having this facility for many years to come and I know that our tennis-loving community will thoroughly enjoy having this asset available for their use.

“Our council has a strong commitment to encouraging participation in community sport and recreation – whether it be through tennis or across a wide range of sporting codes.

“Our support for promoting active, healthy lifestyles reinforces our vision for the Sunshine Coast to be Australia’s most sustainable region – healthy, smart, creative and it is an intrinsic objective of our Sunshine Coast Community Strategy – which I launched in November last year.”

Cr Landsberg said the works had served up a new clubhouse, change rooms, a first aid room, a tournament office, retail space and dedicated community space.

“With terraced seating and a viewing area over the centre court, our Sunshine Coast Tennis Centre at Caloundra really provides a high quality spectator experience,” Cr Landsberg said.

“The club had outgrown the old facility and this latest stage of works follows on from court upgrades undertaken in 2014 with future stages planned to provide an ancillary building, hot shot courts for junior player development and existing court upgrades.

“Council has also ensured improved accessibility, with a car park extension providing 60 extra car parking spaces.

“I am proud to have a facility of this calibre in Division 2. It will be a major drawcard for visitors to Caloundra and I’m sure they will be only too glad to support our many local businesses when staying.”

Mr Deverson, who has been playing tennis at the facility since he was four-years-old, thanked council for delivering the upgrade and supporting sport across the entire region.

“Throughout my life the club has continued to grow and I’ve been lucky enough to be involved in many aspects of its operation and continued success,” he said.

“Our plan going forward is to continue to give everyone amazing playing experiences, and to provide to kids of all levels, the coaching, training, and opportunities to chase their tennis dreams.

“We want to attract major tennis events for all to enjoy, continue giving our social players and competition players great opportunities and provide our spectators with an unforgettable experience.

“Thank you to former Division 2 Councillor Tim Dwyer for all your support, as well as our dedicated committee and members, Tennis Queensland and Tennis Australia.

“Together we are working to make this one of the best tennis facilities in the country.”

FAST FACTS

The Sunshine Coast Tennis Centre is a first class facility incorporating a new club house, change rooms, a first aid room, a tournament office, retail space and community space.

The building has an integrated terraced seating and viewing area overseeing the centre court.

The project delivered a car park extension providing 60 additional formal car parking spaces.

The club house has been designed around maximising the advantages of the Sunshine Coast’s excellent climate and includes a 26 kilowatt solar system.