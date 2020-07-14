More jobs on offer with four new schools on the way

The Queensland Government is continuing its commitment to providing quality education facilities in growing communities and creating jobs, by today announcing a $346 million education package including building four new state schools.

New primary schools will be built in Caloundra South and North Maclean (Greenbank) and a new special school will be constructed in Coomera all in time for the 2022 school year.

A new primary school will also be built at a location to be determined in Brisbane’s inner west suburbs by 2023.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said the new schools were being delivered in some of the fastest growing regions in Queensland and to continue creating jobs as part of our economic recovery.

“My Government is planning for the future and responding to the growth that we are expecting in these regions,” the Premier said.

“We are all more than aware that the global economic headwinds are pointing toward unprecedented difficult times in the wake the global COVID-19 pandemic.

“Queensland’s plan for economic recovery begins with job creation and in the education space we’re more than pulling our weight, delivering another five new state schools in 2021 on top of the eight that were opened this year.

“These 2022 schools will ensure the pipeline of work on these construction projects can continue.”

Education Minister Grace Grace said the schools would be ready for in time for their first day of school.

“As well as providing world-class education infrastructure, the scale of these projects means there will be significant employment opportunities for local tradies and subcontractors,” Minister Grace said.

“We are focused on getting people back to work as we unite and recover from the global COVID-19 pandemic, with these projects expected to support more than 870 local jobs.

“These projects are building on our record investment in building new schools and expanding existing schools in high growth areas.”

Minister Grace said two new primary schools would cater to the strong population growth being experienced in the Caloundra South and Greater Flagstone Priority Development Areas (PDA).

“The new primary school in Caloundra South will support the existing Baringa State Primary School and the new secondary school that is currently under construction, which will open in 2021,” she said.

Design and construction of new buildings will include an administration block, covered area and kiosk, prep learning areas, junior learning areas, sports, music and assembly space, and all infrastructure works to support the new buildings.

“The new primary school in North Maclean will be the first of many new schools that will be built in the Greater Flagstone PDA.

“The new special school in Coomera will service the growing population in Coomera and Pimpama and provide special schooling relief to the existing Southport Special School on the Gold Coast and Beenleigh Special School in Logan.

Ms Grace said in total $346 million has been allocated to the Building Future Schools Fund to build these new schools, upgrade existing schools and plan for more future schools.

“We’ve also allocated $65 million of funding for a new primary school to be built in Brisbane’s booming inner west suburbs to be opened by 2023.

“We can now begin an extensive community consultation process to find the best location that will benefit the local community.

“This funding package will also include almost $20 million to complete Stage 2 of the Lee Street Special School in Caboolture and more than $80 million towards planning and land acquisition for more 2023 and 2024 schools.”

For more information visit: qld.gov.au/buildingeducation