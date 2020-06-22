Mooloolaba Chamber on board with #SupportSunshineCoast campaign ahead of school holidays

With school holidays beginning on Friday and Queensland’s borders still closed to tourists, Mooloolaba Chamber of Commerce has joined the #SupportSunshineCoast community campaign, urging locals to get out and enjoy everything Mooloolaba has to offer. The Federal Member for Fisher Andrew Wallace joined Mooloolaba Chamber President Graeme Juniper and members of the Chamber on the Esplanade to make the appeal.

Mr Wallace said that in a typical year Mooloolaba relies heavily on school holiday tourists to keep businesses open and locals employed year round.

“This year is not like any other. With the Queensland State Labor Government still delaying the opening of the borders, we won’t be seeing nearly as many tourists in Mooloolaba this year. It is a fantastic opportunity for Sunshine Coast locals to rediscover all the unique experiences you can have in our own backyard and help kick start our region’s recovery.” Mr Wallace said.

The #SupportSunshineCoast campaign encourages locals to get involved by enjoying the Sunshine Coast’s world class experiences in shopping, food and drink, accommodation or leisure, and sharing an image of them doing so on social media with the hashtag #SupportSunshineCoast, and the supporting hashtags #shoplocal, #staylocal and #playlocal. The campaign includes partnerships with local business groups across the southern and central Sunshine Coast to encourage more individuals and companies to get involved.

Andrew Wallace MP (centre) with Quinn Clarke of SEA LIFE Aquarium Sunshine Coast (R) and Graeme Juniper of Mooloolaba Chamber of Commerce in Mooloolaba (L).

“We need Sunshine Coast locals to step up this holiday but we’re not asking for much. I’ve spent a lot of time here in Mooloolaba visiting great businesses like De Ja Vu, Rice Boi, and El Bigoton and I can tell you there has never been an easier way to help your community. Just come down to Mooloolaba and get stuck into all the terrific restaurants, cafes, shops and leisure experiences that you could ever want.” he said.

The Mooloolaba Chamber this week launched a new website www.discovermooloolaba.com.au, providing more information about where local people and tourists can find the best food, drink, retail and leisure experiences in the area.

President of Mooloolaba Chamber of Commerce Graeme Juniper said “It’s great to see all the shops and restaurants open again. The north facing protected beach is beautiful and has been rated by Trip adviser as the number one beach on the Sunshine Coast. It just does not get better. Mooloolaba has always enjoyed a beautiful healing vibrancy, great food, great shops and even greater smiles. We look forward to welcoming our locals and tourists back just to remind them that the best experience is all right here in their own backyard.”

There were more than 1.6 million overseas visitor nights on the Sunshine Coast in 2018/19, while total tourism sales were more than $3.2 billion. However, significant restrictions on international and interstate travel are expected to remain in place during these school holidays.

Quinn Clarke, General Manager of SEA LIFE Aquarium Sunshine Coast said “The upcoming school holidays present the perfect opportunity for locals to venture out and rediscover the amazing family activities on their doorstep. Mooloolaba is full of incredible businesses such as Coastal Cruises and Sunreef, who are our neighbours at The Wharf and share our love of the ocean. Here at SEA LIFE Sunshine Coast, the school holidays will be a great time for locals to meet our new colony of Little Blue Penguins or revisit their favourite sea creatures such as Groucho the seal or the trio of grey nurse sharks.”

EXTRA: Extended coverage of the media conference, skip to 2 minutes 20 secconds.