Monster truck thriller headed to Sunshine Coast Stadium

This year Sunshine Coast Stadium has hosted major concerts with Elton John, multiple NRL matches, and most recently the National Youth Touch Football Championships drawing in thousands of players from across Queensland to our beautiful destination.

The next thrilling event for the stadium will showcase some of the world’s greatest Monster Trucks including Australia number one – Outback Thunda and USA Legend Bearfoot on Saturday November 21.



The show will include a water screen, five huge trucks and even a monster truck jumping a fighter jet! This exciting event will also have Sunshine Coast and State of Origin legend Chris Flannery behind the wheel.

With a COVID capacity limit in place, just over 4,500 tickets will go on sale tomorrow from 9am and are expected to be snapped up by punters keen for some monster truck madness.

Divisional Councillor Peter Cox said it was great to see the stadium calendar growing with events again after a hugely interrupted year.

“The Monster Trucks have been popular in the past as a great family night out and we are working with the event organiser to ensure our venue offers a COVID safe event space for locals and visitors to feel comfortable in,” Cr Cox said.

This one night only event is presented by Monster Truck Promotions Australia.

Tickets available via www.ticketek.com.au from 9am tomorrow.