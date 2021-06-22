Minister visits to spruik mammoth school infrastructure program for the Sunshine Coast

The Sunshine Coast is set for a $140.5 million windfall including new schools, classrooms, halls, and almost 380 jobs as part of a record State Budget education investment.

Education Minister Grace Grace said the Budget not only provided a big boost to Sunshine Coast families and tradies but it also contributed greatly to the Palaszczuk Government’s COVID19 Economic Recovery Plan.

Caloundra MP Jason Hunt joined Ms Grace at the site of the new Caloundra south primary school today, meeting local tradies and apprentices.

Mr Hunt said the $75 million school was the second to be built in his community in two years under the Palaszczuk Government.

“There’s only six months to go until this new school opens in the heart of my electorate and I couldn’t be more excited,” he said.

“The first Prep – Year 6 students will walk through the gates in January to world-class facilities.

“Construction of the new Caloundra primary school is also a big shot in the arm for our local economy, supporting more than 200 local tradie jobs over the life of the project.

“Creating jobs is vital as we recover from COVID-19.

Ms Grace said the new Caloundra school builds on the Government’s proud record of delivering schools where they’re needed most.

“The Sunshine Coast is booming and we’re responding to this growth,” she said.

“This new school joins the new $127 million Baringa State Secondary College which opened in January this year, located just down the road.

“It also adds to the 18 we have delivered since 2015, with three others underway at Coomera, North Maclean and in Brisbane’s inner west.

“In last week’s Budget we announced $913 million for 10 new schools, with one of these to be built at Palmview in Buderim which will open in 2024.

“Education budgets are all about building for the future: jobs on infrastructure rebuilding our economy and providing world-class education facilities for our young people to build a future.”

The $140.5 million Sunshine Coast education spend also includes:

• New halls at Chancellor State College, Noosa State High’s Pomona campus, Buderim Mountain State School and Burnside State High



• New classrooms at Coolum State High, Kawana Waters State College and Mooloolaba State School



• Upgrades at Bli Bli, Glenview and North Arm State Schools



• The next stages of the new Baringa State Secondary College, Palmview State and Special Schools

The state-wide education budget includes:

• $913 million to build 10 new primary and high schools to open in 2023 and 2024. These new schools add to the 18 the Government has delivered since 2015, and four others under construction or planned

• $540.9 million towards more than 300 new classrooms at more than 35 schools as well as administration buildings and amenities, delivering around 1600 jobs

• an additional $202.9 million over four years and $64 million in ongoing annual funding to support universal access to kindergarten for Queensland children

• $14 million in 2021-22 towards a $100 million, three-year student wellbeing package to provide every Queensland state school student with access to a well-being professional and to pilot GPs in 20 state secondary schools

• more than $23 million to deliver on the 2020 election commitment to build and upgrade training facilities at schools