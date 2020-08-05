Minister opens new Maroochydore Community Corrections office

Minister Mark Ryan and QCS Commissioner Peter Martin officially open new Maroochydore Community Corrections office

Minister for Corrective Services Mark Ryan has officially opened the new Maroochydore Community Corrections office at a ceremony on the Sunshine Coast today.

Minister Ryan said more than 20 Community Corrections Officers would work out of the new facility.

“Community Corrections Officers work hard to support the rehabilitation of offenders and play a vital role in reducing reoffending,” he said.

“This office ensures offenders complete their unpaid community service work, which both benefits the local community and gives offenders the vocational skills to help them find a job.

“This new office on the Sunshine Coast will support Corrections Officers as they boost community safety and give offenders the opportunity to turn their lives around.”

Between 1 July 2019 to 30 June 2020, 8,139 hours of unpaid community service was completed by offenders reporting to the Maroochydore office, valued at $226,223 to the community.

Queensland Corrective Services Commissioner Martin APM said that the relocation provided a more appropriate workspace for officers to conduct their work.

“It is important that our officers have access to a facility that enables them to conduct their business effectively and with appropriate safety mechanisms in place,” Commissioner Martin said.

“Community Corrections Officers act as agents of change and help offenders correct offending behaviour, administering orders of the court and coordinating community service orders that enable and encourage offenders and to live as productive members of the community.

“They are often the unseen part of our business, but like all our officers, their work is incredibly important in keeping the community safe, so I am pleased we are able to provide them this facility to support their work.”

The new premises features interview, program and urinalysis testing rooms as well as increased CCTV for the safety of officers and offenders.

The new office space is located at Maroochydore and services 85 suburbs across the Sunshine Coast.