Melbourne Storm Round 12 and 13 ticketing information

Footy fans keen to witness first-class NRL action on the Sunshine Coast will be able to purchase tickets to Melbourne Storm’s Round 12 and 13 home fixtures from Wednesday 15 July.

Round 12 will see Storm take on the Newcastle Knights on Sunday 2 August in a top-eight clash. Less than a week later in Round 13, Storm will match up against Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs on Saturday 8 August.

Last week Melbourne Storm locked in Sunshine Coast Stadium for its next three “home” games, with the first being against the Gold Coast Titans this Friday 17 July.

Melbourne Storm and Sunshine Coast Lightning members can grab their tickets to the Round 12 and 13 matches at midday Wednesday 15 July and tickets are on sale to the general public from midday Thursday 16 July.

Storm ticketed memberships are available to both games via melbournestorm.com.au.

Sunshine Coast Economic Portfolio Councillor Jason O’Pray urged people to get in quick.

“We have a handful of tickets left for the Melbourne Storm versus Gold Coast Titans game and have had strong interest from many people for the Knights and Bulldogs rounds,” Cr O’Pray said.

“This really has a finals-footy feel to it and tickets will be in high demand.

“We’re also really looking forward to showcasing our stadium on the national stage especially with our new LED lighting and pristine field.”

Storm CEO Dave Donaghy said the club anticipated a strong turnout for both matches.

“The Sunshine Coast has really embraced having our NRL squad in the region and our players and staff certainly appreciate the warm welcome,” Mr Donaghy said.

“This is our home away from home and part of that is having a vocal Sunny Coast crowd right behind us at Sunshine Coast Stadium.”

A COVID Safe plan has been approved by the Queensland Government and includes authority for a capacity of 6000 at Sunshine Coast Stadium.

Ticket prices for all games are:

a) General Admission

• Adult: $30

• Child: $20

• Concession: $28

• Family: $80

b) Premium General Admission:

• Adult $40

• Child $28

• Concession $36

• Family $100

c) Grandstand: $75

d) Try Zone: $60

Booking fees apply.

Tickets are available via Ticketek https://premier.ticketek.com.au/.

Kick-off for the Knights Sunday 2 August match is 4.05pm and the Bulldogs Saturday 8 header at 3pm. For further information on the game visit www.sunshinecoaststadium.com.au