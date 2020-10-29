Market Lane Residences – first tower likely to sell out before Christmas

The first residential project within the new Maroochydore CBD precinct, Market Lane Residences have proven to be an overwhelming success with over 85% of apartments within the first tower selling since the public launch early September.

Habitat Development Group director Cleighton Clark said he was confident that the first tower would now be sold out prior to Christmas.

“We’ve been surprised by the number of local buyers who appear to have gone to lot of effort to educate themselves on the local property market and the benefits of owning property within the emerging new Maroochydore CBD.

“We’re delivering a highly affordable, quality product to the market – the size of the apartments and their inclusions have really impressed buyers who have ranged from professional singles and couples to retirees and even some first home owners who are taking advantage of the generous government grants which are currently on offer at the moment.

“The popularity of Market Lane Residences supports our view that the new Maroochydore CBD is an exciting precinct and has a very positive future from both a residential and commercial point of view,” Cleighton said.

Mr Clark said tower one included sixty five two and three bedroom apartments including five penthouses of which three have already been sold.

“Due to the launch success of Tower 1, we’re pushing ahead with the launch of Tower 2 ahead of schedule in late-November. It’s full steam ahead onsite and with a height of 65 metres, we have one of the tallest cranes on the Coast operating on site and our construction team are working towards completing the first tower in January 2022.

For more information, visit www.marketlanemaroochydore.com.au or contact Joey Ruskin on 1800 717 709 or email joey@habdev.com.