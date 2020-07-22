Major fitness and sport upgrades to benefit Division 10

Nambour Aquatic Centre and Yandina Cricket Club will receive major upgrades thanks to $1.5 million allocated as part of the State Government’s Works for Queensland funding.

The funding was announced this month (9 July) and will give grassroots clubs a much needed boost.

More than $1 million will be allocated to deliver stage two of the new water-play area and a water slide at the Nambour Aquatic Centre, while $500,000 has been allocated to the Yandina Cricket Club to upgrade the clubhouse and change room facilities including a new roof.

Division 10 Councillor David Law said the funding would enable the projects to be delivered sooner and stimulate the local economy.

“This will create work across a variety of trades and services and when complete they will enhance our options to get active which is another reflection of our healthy, smart and creative region,” Cr Law said.

“Once complete these projects will deliver plenty of opportunities for our community to thrive together, from mums and bubs swim classes to local cricketers and their families.

“Through our Sunshine Coast Community Strategy, council is committed to empowering our community to live healthy and active lifestyles.”

In announcing the projects, Local Government Minister Stirling Hinchliffe said the positive impacts would be felt almost immediately, supporting local businesses and jobs.

The projects are two of 13 being delivered across the Sunshine Coast as part of $5.35 million funding and will be completed by June 2021.

For more information visit: www.dlgrma.qld.gov.au/covid-w4q

The 13 projects being delivered across the Sunshine Coast as part of the $5.35 million funding are:

· Caloundra AFL and Little A’s field lighting – $60,000

· Palmwoods Cricket / AFL change room upgrades – $500,000

· Coolum Tennis resurfacing of courts, lighting and fencing – $350,000

· Ballinger Park Hockey synthetic surface resurfacing – $450,000

· Yandina Cricket upgrade and addition to clubhouse including change rooms and a new roof – $500,000

· Skippy Park drainage upgrade – $250,000

· Maroochydore Multi Sports Field Lighting AFL oval 4 – $425,000

· Maleny Showgrounds upgrade to roads and paths, installation of solar for main pavilion – $200,000

· Meridan Fields Landscaping / bollards and fencing – $25,000

· Northshore Sports Complex Community storage solution – $100,000

· Ballinger Park – installation of additional field lights for Buderim Wanderers Football Club – $120,000

· Nambour Aquatic Centre – upgrade including splash park and water slide – $1,050,000

· Sugar Bag Mountain Bike Trails and Parklands upgrade – $1,320,000