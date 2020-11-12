Major ASX listed firm commits to Foundation Place as doors set to open



An ASX listed electricity provider has been confirmed as a major tenant within the new Maroochydore CBD’s first commercial building Foundation Place.



Evans Long director Dirk Long said LPE would take a whole floor (765m2) to accommodate around 75 staff members including an insourced local call centre in the new eight level building which overlooks 2,804m2 of parklands in Foundation Square.



“We are delighted to have such a high profile firm take up such a large floor plan in our new building. LPE’s commitment confirms the confidence we have always held in the new Maroochydore City Centre,” Dirk said.



CEO of LPE, Damien Glanville said the decision to choose Foundation Place for their new office space was an easy one.



“We are excited to be one of the first businesses to be a part of this vibrant hub of commerce, technology and innovation,” Mr Glanville said.



“We have a rapidly growing team, including a local customer care centre. Relocating to this new business precinct demonstrates our continued commitment to growing local jobs and strengthening our local economy. We are passionate about powering the Sunshine Coast economy.”



Mr Long said around 72% of the building was committed to a range of tenants including Calibre Engineering, Australian Valuers, Sunshine Coast Property Accountants and their own business Evans Long.



“Each of these firms are now progressively moving into their new office space and we expect all committed tenants will be in the building by December this year. It’s really exciting to see the building come alive after so much effort from all our team to make this such a fantastic place to work.



“Negotiations are also well advance for the ground floor retail space and we expect to be in a position to announce these tenancies over the next few weeks,” Mr Long said.

