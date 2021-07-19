Local operator opens third Jetts Gym in brand new building at Sippy Downs

Jetts Sippy Downs Fly through

The owner of two Jetts Gym franchises on the Sunshine Coast has opened his third in the booming Sippy Downs suburb after securing 330m2 on the top level of the recently opened Sippy Downs Early Learning Centre.

Chris Evans said he was pleased to have a presence in the Sippy Downs community which continues to grow with new residential communities as well as easy access to the University of the Sunshine Coast, several public and private schools and large employment hubs.

“We’ve always kept an eye on Sippy Downs as it ticks so many boxes in terms on growth and demographics, it’s also an important part of the puzzle for Jetts presence on the Sunshine Coast.

“To be located in a brand new building with parents dropping off their children downstairs at the Early Learning Centre along with a Tony Kelly inspired café on the ground floor as well as easy access to the Sippy Downs Town Centre means we are well positioned to build a sustainable business.

“I’ve been involved with Jetts since its inception in 2007 with the Palm Beach gym and over the years the business has built a really strong brand because of the strong sense of community it creates as well as its modern equipment and facilities.

“All members have reciprocal rights so they can access any other Jetts gym on the Coast and across Australia, we also don’t have lock in contracts so the pressure is always on the franchise operator to work hard in order to meet member’s expectations,” Chris said.

Evans Long director Dirk Long said he was pleased to have such a high profile tenant take the final available floor space within the Sippy Downs Early Learning Centre.

“Jetts is such as well known and trusted national brand, they are a great fit for the building’s tenancy and I am sure they will achieve their membership numbers very quickly because of the quality of their gym as well as their prime location within central Sippy Downs.

“We are really pleased that the building is now 100% tenanted, the Early Learning Centre is nearing full capacity with enrolments while the Miss May café continues to become a favourite location for locals and as a result it is now open seven days a week,” Dirk said.

Chris said Jetts Sippy Downs would employ between six to eight staff including three or four personal trainers. For membership information visit Jetts Sippy Downs Facebook page.