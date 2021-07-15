Local developer commences Gold Coast children’s health and education centre

A Sunshine Coast based developer Evans Long is creating inroads on the Gold Coast as the first developer to commence construction within Lumina, the Queensland Government’s 9.5 hectare development within the Gold Coast Health and Knowledge Precinct.

This week Evans Long turned the first sod on their $80 million Proxima development within the Gold Coast’s Lumina precinct which is located on the former Commonwealth Games Village.

Evans Long director Matt Evans said he was pleased to be the first commercial developer to commence construction within the precinct.

“We saw the vision of the Lumina precinct very early and it was clear that a children’s health and education centre of excellence would help set the tone for the rest of the development. Three key tenants have already committed to be part of this exciting new development including Sanctuary Early Learning Adventure who are creating a unique environment that will support children with special needs.

Deputy Premier and Minister for State Development Steven Miles, Matthew Evans from Evans Long and Jason Camden, Acting General Manger EDQ.

“Joining Sanctuary at Proxima are Griffith University and Queensland Health who will help foster further collaboration between education, health, research and childhood development. We believe an early learning centre with in-house access to allied paediatric health and research professionals is an Australian first and this makes us particularly proud,” Mr Evans said.

Mr Evans said around 180 construction jobs will be created during construction and when fully occupied, 900 health and teaching jobs will be based at Proxima, providing access to a huge range of services for families.

“The response from the market has been outstanding with around 65% of Proxima’s space already committed and we are in final negotiations with further key tenants and are receiving strong interest from other health-related businesses.

“We expect the building to be complete by early 2023.”



