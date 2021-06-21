LNP launches Small and Family Business Blitz

Today the LNP is launching the Small and Family Business Blitz.

As part of a week-long, state-wide tour the LNP team is visiting over a hundred family-owned businesses across Queensland.

Shadow Ministers will saturate cities and towns around the state to listen to small business owners.

A mass listening tour, every idea and concern will be collated and brought back to Shadow Cabinet to help form LNP advocacy and policy.

Rob Newton (left) from Laser Central in Brisbane’s south with Leader of the Opposition David Crisafulli (centre) at today’s launch

Surrounded by workers, Leader of the Opposition David Crisafulli officially launched the LNP Small and Family Business Blitz at local company Laser Central in the electorate of Inala, Brisbane.

“We are the party of small business,” Leader of the Opposition David Crisafulli said.

“Small and family businesses are the engine room of the Queensland economy.

“We must provide our hard-working families who have taken a punt to run their own businesses with the best possible tools to thrive. Otherwise the Queensland economy isn’t realizing its full potential.

“My team which includes members of Shadow Cabinet will travel the length and breadth of Queensland visiting more than a hundred small businesses.”

“From butchers to plumbers, café owners to hair salons, from manufacturers to pet groomers we want to know every single challenge facing hardworking Queensland families,” Shadow Small Business Minister Brent Mickelberg said.

“Small and family business owners and their staff are the biggest asset we have to ensure a strong economy. We must ensure every challenge and idea doesn’t go unheard.”

Top picture: Leader of the Opposition David Crisafulli addressing workers at the launch today.