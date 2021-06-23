LNP demands COVID Business Lockdown Support Package

The LNP is using day 3 of its Small and Family Business Blitz to force the State Government to enact a COVID Business Lockdown Support Package.

Across Queensland, the LNP team has heard tourism, hospitality and events operators crying out for measures to protect their small businesses during future lockdowns.

From the Gold Coast to Cairns, from Bundaberg to Mount Isa suggestions include adopting elements of successful programs being used in other states and overseas so businesses can receive real support and certainty should there be future lockdowns.

These suggestions include:

LUMP LOCKDOWN PAYMENTS: payments for small businesses to cover loss of income due to lockdowns

DEEP CLEANING COVER: a rebate covering deep cleaning fees if a business is identified as a COVID-19 exposure venue

EVENT CANCELLATION REBATES: covers financial losses if event is cancelled due to a lockdown

As part of the LNP Small Business and Family Blitz Shadow Ministers are travelling around Queensland to speak with more than a hundred small and family business owners and their staff to inform advocacy and policy.

“We are the party of small business,” Leader of the Opposition David Crisafulli said.

“My team is covering every corner of the state this week to listen to small and family business owners and their staff and more than anything they’re telling us they just want certainty.

“Businesses are prepared to accept the health advice for the greater good but when a decision is taken beyond their control, they need to know they don’t have to carry the full burden all on their own.

“The big thing for small business is confidence, I want to give them that.”

“This plan would give small and family businesses a safety net,” Shadow Treasurer David Janetzki said.

“If we are confident in our vaccine rollout it’s likely this package will never need to be used but importantly it provides the confidence small and family businesses need to invest in their futures and grow.

“This plan gives lenders greater assurance to provide capital to fund business growth.”

“Small businesses are the engine room of the Queensland economy,” Shadow Small Business Minister Brent Mickelberg said.

“Small businesses have big plans, so here’s a plan that will give them the confidence to achieve them.”