LNP commitment to Maleny-Kenilworth Road upgrade

Witta local Dennis Hensby with Andrew Powell

Member for Glass House Andrew Powell is thrilled to announce that an LNP Government will commit an additional $5 million in upgrades for Maleny-Kenilworth Road.

“Earlier this year, I announced that the “goat track” between Lees Road and Booloumba Creek at Cambroon would be upgraded to two lanes of bitumen,” Mr Powell said.

“Now, I’m pleased to announce an LNP State Government will invest a further $5 million to widen and improve safety on Maleny-Kenilworth Road between Maleny and Witta. The LNP are dedicated to busting congestion and improving road safety across SEQ – we will make this road safer for locals and tourists alike.”

“Maleny-Kenilworth Road is a designated tourist route and a daily commute for locals. But it has never been up to scratch. The fact that several kilometres remain gravel and in other sections the road is narrow, with steep drop offs, is simply not acceptable.”

“Getting that $5 million earlier this year was a great start but that’s all it was, a start. I and the LNP recognise the importance of this road as a key arterial in the area. It’s just not safe enough as it is.”

Mr Powell was joined by Witta local, Dennis Hensby, who has been working to get improvements on the section from Maleny to Witta.

“This road has been falling to pieces for years now, especially on some of the sharp left-hand corners,” said Mr Hensby.

“This is excellent news and the upgrade is well overdue”.

“The LNP are committing to upgrades across Glass House that will make it a safer and more enjoyable place to live and work. We will get you to and from work and school and around your community faster and safer,” Mr Powell concluded.