Live streamed CCTV vision keeping Brightwater safe

The trial is over, it was a huge success and now live streamed vision is constantly rolling in from four of Brightwater’s parks thanks to CCTV vision captured by four cameras erected around the estate.

With the aid of super sensors which detect movement, the vision is monitored around the clock and any suspicious behavior will be reported in real time to police.

In response to the Brightwater Community Association, Ted O’Brien MP – Federal Member for Fairfax secured a $75,000 Federal Government grant to purchase and install the cameras. It’s hoped they will deter criminal and anti-social behaviour being experienced in the community.