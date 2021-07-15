Live And Local Beats Launch At 20 20 Distillery

Live music will echo throughout the Sunshine Coast Hinterland as 20 20 Distillery launches “Live on the Mezz” with the soulful sounds of talented musicians performing every Saturday from 2pm-6pm.

Keeping in spirit with the distillery’s focus on showcasing the region’s finest, the weekly music series will feature original artists to support and energise the live music community and preserve the artisanal culture of the struggling industry.

The rotating line up showcases some of Queensland’s favourite artists with plenty of homegrown and emerging Sunshine Coast acts to perform every Saturday on the distillery’s mezzanine until the end of the year.

Lap slide guitarist and roots troubadour Pat Tierney promises to bring an eclectic and captivating musical experience when he performs this Saturday 17 July before progressive folk/roots artist Andy V takes the stage with his eclectic mix of Middle-Eastern and Celtic rifts over electronic beats and Latin percussion from 2pm on Saturday 24 July.

The local line-up also includes the likes of Jordan Mac, Sali Bracewell and Manoa, as well as the globe-trotting ‘one man band’ Nathan Kaye, who has supported ARIA winning Birds of Tokyo and Grammy-winners Wolfmother and Jason Mraz.

So gather your gin-guzzling gang and kick back with a liquid refreshment to the authentic live music that promises to provide the perfect soundtrack to your Saturday session. CHEERS! To make a booking visit www.2020distillery.com.au