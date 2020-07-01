Launch of Live. Love. Share: Visit Sunshine Coast’s largest ever community-driven tourism campaign

Visit Sunshine Coast (VSC) is launching its largest ever community driven tourism campaign, calling on Sunshine Coast locals to help support the region’s tourism industry by inviting their friends and family to come and visit.

The campaign – ‘Live. Love. Share. Love where you live. Share where you love!’ – encourages locals to pick up the phone, text, email or send a Sunshine Coast digital postcard to their loved ones, sharing what they love most about the place they call home and inviting them here for their next holiday.

The campaign comes at a time when the Sunshine Coast tourism operators are working towards recovery following the devastating impact of COVID-19 on the industry.