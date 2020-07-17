Jobs on offer on Beerburrum to Nambour Rail Upgrade

Flythrough showing how the works around Landsborough, Beerburrum were designed.

Tenders will be sought next month for design and construction of the $550 million stage one of Beerburrum to Nambour Rail Upgrade on the Sunshine Coast.

The full scope of the rail upgrade includes sections of line duplication (around 20 kilometres in length) as well as station upgrades, new park ‘n’ ride facilities and new rail passing loops.

Proposed works for stage one on the rail upgrade include:

duplication of about 12km of track between Beerburrum and Beerwah

construction of road-over-rail bridges at Beerburrum Road, Barrs Road and Burgess Street

expansion of park ‘n’ rides at Beerburrum, Landsborough and Nambour

bus interchange at Landsborough

relocation of utilities. Early works to support the upgrade are expected to start early next year, with major construction to follow in 2022. This includes realigning a one-kilometre section of Steve Irwin Way between Nursery Road and Moffatt Road and boosting park ‘n’ ride facilities with an extra 200 spaces at Beerburrum station, 300 spaces at Landsborough station and 50 spaces at Nambour station.

Planning activities for the project, underway since early 2019, include land surveys and geotechnical investigations, environmental and cultural heritage surveys, hydraulic modelling, traffic counts, park ‘n’ ride design and consultation with impacted property owners.

The Australian Government and Queensland Government have committed $550.8 million towards an initial stage of the project, with the Australian Government contributing $390 million and the Queensland Government contributing $160.8 million.

An online industry briefing was held by TMR to give industry/suppliers an overview of what the first stage of works for that project would entail, so they had an idea on what kind of work would be available to tender for.

Over 300 people/businesses signed up to watch the briefing. Accompanying the briefing presentation, the above flythrough was provided for a visual representation of how the works around Landsborough, Beerburrum were designed.

For more information, please visit www.tmr.qld.gov.au/b2n.