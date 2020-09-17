It’s playtime for the penguins at SEA LIFE Sunshine Coast!

The team caring for the adorable Little Blue Penguins at SEA LIFE Sunshine Coast are taking you behind the scenes on a special enrichment session with the birds ahead of the Spring school holidays!

The role of a Penguin Keeper isn’t limited to veterinary care and feeding; it is also important for the team to provide various enrichment activities for the penguins in order to encourage natural behaviours as well as physical and mental stimulation.

“The Little Blue Penguins are provided enrichment on a daily basis to ensure that they are mentally and physically stimulated. Keepers ensure the enrichment opportunities allow the penguins to explore and discover environmental changes. These experiences provide the penguins with positive experiences. Laser games, mirrors and bubbles like you see here today open up their little world to new discoveries,” said Demi Rathbone, Penguin Keeper at SEA LIFE Sunshine Coast.

“Our rescue penguin Ash, who was found wandering on Currimundi Beach in February, is definitely the most interactive penguin here! Ash was suffering from malnutrition, feather damage and foot injuries when he or she arrived at SEA LIFE Sunshine Coast earlier this year. We still don’t know Ash’s gender, but his or her recovery has been going really well, however, it will take some time for Ash’s feathers to recover completely.”

SEA LIFE Sunshine Coast’s penguin enrichment session comes ahead of the Spring school holidays starting this Saturday 19 September. During the holidays, the aquarium is giving kids the opportunity to go on a Junior Penguin Keeper adventure! Kids will receive an activity sheet to help them discover fascinating facts about the Little Blue Penguins and the wonderful team who care for them. The activities aim to encourage kids to learn more about these fascinating flightless birds, which are one of the most popular creatures at the aquarium.

Guests can also discover sharks, rays, seals, tropical fish, seahorses, jellyfish and more during their journey through the underwater world at SEA LIFE Sunshine Coast. During the Queensland school holidays, the Mooloolaba aquarium will be open seven days per week from 9am – 5pm (last entry 4pm). All visitors must pre-book their tickets online in advance. Visit www.sealifesunshinecoast.com.au for updates, tickets, opening hours and health and safety information.