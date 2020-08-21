Interstate demand rises as Parkridge Noosa release stunning Super Penthouse

Expansive Balconies

Kitchen

Dining

Bath / Ensuite

Four metre high ceiling in main living area



Views to Lake Weyba

Pool

Convenience Store

Fish Parkridge restaurant

Gymnasium

Award winning Sunshine Coast development company Altum Property Group have released what they describe as the ‘jewel in the Crown’ of their Parkridge Noosa mixed use development with one of the region’s largest single level super penthouse now on the market.

With 300 sqm of internal living and 100sqm of balcony space over one single top floor level, the super penthouse is a dream home for those looking to fully embrace the Noosa lifestyle according to sales manager Jeremy Gilmore.

“This is Noosa like you have never seen it before, this is a masterclass in design and penthouses of this size and finish are very rare to find anywhere on the Sunshine Coast. As soon as you enter you can see that it is the absolute creme de la creme of what we have created here at Parkridge Noosa.

“Interest is already high from a number of local and interstate buyers but there is just one on offer so one lucky purchaser will secure an iconic Noosa home which I am sure will appreciate in value well into the future,” he said.

The timing of the super penthouse release coincides with recent data from the realestate.com.au indicating buyer interest in Queensland from both Victoria and NSW has risen by 18% over the past six months with the Sunshine Coast and Noosa featuring in six of the top twenty destinations. (see full list below)

Jeremy said Parkridge Noosa represented a ‘sophisticated seachange’ which appealed to both local and interstate buyers who want a serene life by the beach, but with a spacious home with all the mod-cons and easy access to shopping, medical, sporting and cultural centres.

“A life at Noosa was something many people dreamed about for ‘one day’. But in the current environment, they’re rethinking what’s important and we’re seeing increased demand from buyers who are seeking a better work-life balance and a more connected lifestyle,” Jeremy said.

Designed by local architecture firm Blackburne Jackson, the four bedroom plus study, 3.5 bathroom super penthouse features twenty metres of northern aspect and a further twenty metres of panoramic views out to the stunning Lake Weyba and hinterland. Internal features include a built in fireplace, a second kitchen with a butler’s pantry and a full height wine fridge and bar along with up to 7 secure garaged car spaces within the basement.

“What will strike people as soon as they enter the apartment is its spaciousness and the high quality of finishes. Absolutely nothing has been left to chance, most rooms have stunning views to the lake, golf course natural bushland while the four metre high ceilings in the living area provide a real sense of space unlike anything I have ever seen in an apartment.

“Our interior design team have maintained the neutral, textured and tonal palette throughout the apartment which in keeping with the Parkridge coastal aesthetic. This is executed in materials worthy of the most discerning buyer, including solid imported marble, solid oak and timber textures, layered whites, and softly tonal handmade tiles. This is teamed with brass fittings which are exclusive to this one offering in the development and sets it apart from everything else on offer not only at Parkridge but anywhere else in Noosa,” he said.

Jeremy said there was a growing appetite for large penthouse homes in Noosa with buyers wanting to reduce their maintenance work outside the home while not compromising on space, innovative design and quality.

“Around 85% of the sales within Parkridge Noosa have been taken up by owner occupiers who are relocating from their family home to enjoy the resort lifestyle we have on offer. The vast majority of buyers are locals who love living in Noosa, but they don’t want to compromise on size or location and still want to be close to local beaches, shops and restaurants while still having the capability to entertain family and friends,” Jeremy said.

Recent research data from the REIQ reveal that the Noosa house market has recorded one of the biggest gains in South East Queensland with 44.1% growth over the past five years and a median price of $800,000. The growth is supported by a buoyant local economy backed by strong population and job growth along with Noosa’s enviable lifestyle.

Parkridge Noosa has easy access to the world class Noosa Springs Golf and Spa Resort and golfing enthusiasts have provision for golf buggy access and parking.

Within Parkridge there is a range of outstanding amenity such as a boutique professional gymnasium and 25m lap pool, while the stunning Fish Parkridge restaurant and a local convenience store all spill out onto an enormous expanse of lush grassy parkland.

Noosa’s stunning beaches, world class restaurants, cafes and boutiques as well as local entertainment, sporting and cultural centres are all within easy reach.

The Parkridge Noosa sales office is open to the public from 10am to 2pm daily. For more information, visit: www.parkridgenoosa.com or to arrange a personal viewing call Jeremy on 0418 943 787.

TOP 20 LOCATIONS FOR SOUTHERNERS

1 Surfers Paradise, Gold Coast

2 Hope Island, Gold Coast

3 Buderim, Sunshine Coast

4 Palm Beach, Gold Coast

5 Coolangatta, Gold Coast

6 Broadbeach Waters, Gold Coast

7 Robina, Gold Coast

8 Maroochydore, Sunshine Coast

9 Southport, Gold Coast

10 Broadbeach, Gold Coast

11 Peregian Beach, Sunshine Coast

12 Burleigh Heads, Gold Coast

13 Coolum Beach, Sunshine Coast

14 Coomera, Gold Coast

15 Burleigh Waters, Gold Coast

16 Noosa Heads, Sunshine Coast

17 Labrador, Gold Coast

18 Noosaville, Sunshine Coast

19 Tugun, Gold Coast

20 Runaway Bay, Gold Coast

Source: realestate.com.au