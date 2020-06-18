Improved parking for popular Yaroomba beach access lane

A new look and feel coming for Geeribach Lane

Geeribach Lane in Yaroomba is set to be transformed, with construction underway to improve access and safety for all road users.

Improvements include reconstructing and sealing the existing gravel car park area and creating nine marked public parking bays.

Geeribach Lane will also be resealed between the car park and Yinneburra Street.

Sunshine Coast Council Division 8 Councillor Jason OPray said the works were the result of close consultation with the community.

“We wanted to not only improve safety for pedestrians, motorists and cyclists but reduce the dust caused by traffic and reduce the need for continual maintenance,” Cr OPray said.

“Thanks to feedback from local residents and groups – Yaroomba Boardriders Club, Friends of Yaroomba and Coolum & North Shore Coast Care, we’ve made sure there will be new footpath line marking, a bike rack, a surfboard rack, a recycle bin, seating and plant revegetation for sand dune renourishment.

“I am confident this project will help ensure this beautiful spot can be enjoyed more safely by all residents and visitors.”

Geeribach Lane will be closed for the next three weeks (weather and site conditions dependant) for the upgrades to take place.

Council thanks the community for their patience while works are underway.