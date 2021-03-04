For over twelve years I have produced View News. Initially as a local website in Maleny, but upon learning online really only works at scale, expanding coverage to the whole Sunshine Coast.

Then came the advent of social media, together with the consequential changes to audience behaviour. Where once we would seek out news from our favourite publications, channels, stations and websites, to now where social media delivers news directly to us, as it happens, throughout the day. For many, gone is the once umbilical like attachment to the daily paper and scheduled news bulletins.

It’s been tough. Many believe that news should be free, yet at the same time rail against the presence of advertising or any notion of a paid subscription.

The erosion of classified revenue streams to specialist websites, as we’ve seen in the areas of classifieds, car sales, real estate, employment, notices and others, has left ever decreasing revenue bases to cover the production of good journalism.

Advertisers are increasingly choosing to spend their money online with the tech juggernauts like Facebook and Google. These tech giants use posts by news media as a continuous stream of traffic generating content around which to place advertising with scant regard for the cost of producing this original content in the first place. Yes, media also use these platforms to drive viewers to their online offering, but it only serves to further erode their core product and entrench the new news habit.

This erosion of the advertising revenue base and changing viewer habits has also seen a corresponding deterioration in story/content quality with audience engagement driven by click bait, conflict, division, political bias, salaciousness, celebrity and fear, all to shore up mainstream media’s audiences and their share of remaining advertising.

The federal government’s recent intervention has only made the situation worse, particularly for small, independent publishers.

Moreover, very little of the money derived from the news bargaining code will find its way to the people who actually create news, especially in the regions. There is no attempt to invest in better news models for the future, rather all it will achieve is requiring big tech to help fund the online transformation of big media.

I believed I had a way forward, not the answer, but a way forward.

I am sorry I could not attract others to my vision. I tried, but it’s hard to execute a vision on your own when it requires critical mass.

It’s been an ongoing struggle and a source of constant frustration, all for a minimal return.

Reluctantly, I think it’s time to let View News go and move onto other things.

Charles Hodgson