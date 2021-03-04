For over twelve years I have produced View News. Initially as a local website in Maleny, but upon learning online really only works at scale, expanding coverage to the whole Sunshine Coast.
Then came the advent of social media, together with the consequential changes to audience behaviour. Where once we would seek out news from our favourite publications, channels, stations and websites, to now where social media delivers news directly to us, as it happens, throughout the day. For many, gone is the once umbilical like attachment to the daily paper and scheduled news bulletins.
It’s been tough. Many believe that news should be free, yet at the same time rail against the presence of advertising or any notion of a paid subscription.
The erosion of classified revenue streams to specialist websites, as we’ve seen in the areas of classifieds, car sales, real estate, employment, notices and others, has left ever decreasing revenue bases to cover the production of good journalism.
Advertisers are increasingly choosing to spend their money online with the tech juggernauts like Facebook and Google. These tech giants use posts by news media as a continuous stream of traffic generating content around which to place advertising with scant regard for the cost of producing this original content in the first place. Yes, media also use these platforms to drive viewers to their online offering, but it only serves to further erode their core product and entrench the new news habit.
This erosion of the advertising revenue base and changing viewer habits has also seen a corresponding deterioration in story/content quality with audience engagement driven by click bait, conflict, division, political bias, salaciousness, celebrity and fear, all to shore up mainstream media’s audiences and their share of remaining advertising.
The federal government’s recent intervention has only made the situation worse, particularly for small, independent publishers.
Moreover, very little of the money derived from the news bargaining code will find its way to the people who actually create news, especially in the regions. There is no attempt to invest in better news models for the future, rather all it will achieve is requiring big tech to help fund the online transformation of big media.
I believed I had a way forward, not the answer, but a way forward.
I am sorry I could not attract others to my vision. I tried, but it’s hard to execute a vision on your own when it requires critical mass.
It’s been an ongoing struggle and a source of constant frustration, all for a minimal return.
Reluctantly, I think it’s time to let View News go and move onto other things.
Charles Hodgson
Comments
Geoff Thompson says
Be very sorry to see you go Charles
Charles Hodgson View News says
Thanks Geoff
Gwen Smit says
Sorry to read this. Wish you well for the future. I for one looked forward to receiving your posts. Thank you
Charles Hodgson View News says
Thanks Gwen
Beverley Barton says
So sorry to see you go,I’ve enjoyed your paper.
Charles Hodgson View News says
Thanks Beverley.
Gavin Shepherd says
Crazy thing about this post is that it appeared in my Google local News feed and the click bait title was just enough to spark my interest (I ignore most click bait).
I’ve never heard of View News before this post appeared in my Google feed, how horribly ironic.
I hope that whatever you persue next brings you more peace and values you for all you put in to it.
Greg Smith says
Hi Charles
While we may not have agreed on all issues I believe your decision, although understandable, is a shame. You were providing a good source of information, particularly on local government issues. I wish you well going forward. Best wishes.
Charles Hodgson View News says
Thanks Greg. When so much news is stripped down, summarised, shoe horned into a predefined slot/length, written to elicit clicks, I tried to make as much available from the actual source, the person or organisation that said it. People could then make up their own mind, provide their own counterpoint, which is what I believed it was all about.
Deb says
Sad to hear. I liked your even and professional view, and we need people like you, but how to make fair non-sensational news put bread on the table is beyond our legislators, and not in their best interests.
Charles Hodgson View News says
Thanks Deb. You’re spot on with that observation. Big gets bigger and small gets washed away.
Terry says
As a relatively new resident of the Sunshine Coast I was so pleased to find your news service at atime of dwindling news by other services.I congratulate you on such a fine and truthful publication and wish you all the very best in your future endeavours
Virginia Buckley says
Hi Charles, I have only been reading your news for around 4 months. Good local news delivered to my inbox. What more could you ask for. Sorry to see you go.
Regards Virginia
Charles Hodgson View News says
Thanks Virginia. I appreciate your feedback and that you’ve enjoyed our local news. Cheers
Chris says
It’s optional whether or not news media use Facebook or Google to promote themselves. Facebook aren’t posting it themselves, and Google only shows a headline and sometimes a tiny snippet. If you don’t want to show up on either platform, you can opt out completely. Of course I understand that this would mean you would lose a lot of traffic and you would have to change how you do business because times are changing. And that’s the reality of it, times are changing, and there’s nothing we can do about that.
Having said that, I loathe the mainstream media. Not only are they going to profit from the news bargaining code massively and undeservingly, they put hundreds of thousands of businesses at risk by potentially forcing Google out of Australia should Google refuse to pay news media for news media choosing to use their platform, and not once have I heard of any news media acknowledging this truth. Additionally, the code itself is going to force smaller independent news media out of business, and the government and mainstream news media don’t seem to care, unsurprisingly.
Personally, I would like to see all mainstream news media disappear, and smaller independent news media such as yourself begin to thrive, because I would much prefer to read real journalism, not the clickbait rubbish coming out of mainstream news media. I just don’t know how that’s possible, especially with the government only supporting mainstream news media, which I think is quite literally corruption, considering where that money is really going.
This video sums it up for me (it’s worth watching): https://youtu.be/uqj2z3QaRyU
Our opinions on this situation may differ, but I do wish there was a way for real journalism to stick around and thrive, whilst keeping Google and Facebook here in Australia. I think the main problem here is our government and the mainstream news media. Regardless, I wish you all the best Charles.
Charles Hodgson View News says
Hi Chris. You make many great points and I think our views similar. Thanks for taking the time to respond so thoroughly. PS. I think the Youtube link sums it up nicely. Cheers