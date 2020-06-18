Iconic Duporth Tavern set to reopen following $2.5m refurbishment

Maroochydore’s oldest pub, the iconic Duporth Tavern reopens this Thursday morning following a multi-million dollar makeover which includes a striking new front bar and outdoor area as well as a 400m2 upstairs function room which can hold up to 300.

Raw Group director and owner Clayton Williams said the refurbishment commenced on February 1 with plans to upgrade the upstairs function area but his plans quickly changed when Covid-19 struck.

“Covid-19 has certainly decimated our industry but we are committed to coming back bigger and better because that’s what we do as independent pub operators. We’ve been fortunate to be able to keep the majority of our staff on thanks to the Job Keeper allowance and we’ve used the shutdown period to give the whole pub a total refresh.

“I think people will love our new look, it’s modern and slick and will have a number of exciting new features along with all of our popular attractions including the Laneway Bar, multiple big screen TVs to showcase sporting events, a fresh new menu as we come into winter and everyone’s favourite beverages served just the way they like it,” Clayton said.

The Duporth Tavern’s history dates back to 1911 where it was originally known as the Club Hotel, it was the first drinking hole in Maroochydore and at that time was only accessible by bullock tracks which meant people had to travel by boat from Yandina and often had to camp the night.

Mr Williams has owned and operated the Duporth Tavern since 2010 and over that time has overseen a number of changes to the popular watering hole.

“There’s no doubt that we have had to change with the times, the gentrification of Ocean Street has seen us invest heavily in the tavern to ensure we remain top of mind for those people wanting an enjoyable night out.

“From my point of view, it is important that we keep pubs like the Duporth Tavern going, we are one of the very few local pubs which are not owned by the major conglomerates so we maintain our clientele by providing value for money and an entertainment experience,” he said.

The new look Duporth Tavern has been designed by Bli Bli designer Adrian Stainsby from Icon Venues with construction work undertaken by another local firm, Vantage Building Group.

“As a local business we want to support locals so it’s important to us that businesses like Icon Venues and Vantage Building Group play a role in the look of the Duporth Tavern going forward.

“We will continue to get involved in the local community, we support a number of local suppliers and contractors as well as well as community events and being heavy involved with sport on the Coast,” he said.