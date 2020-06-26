Huge ferris wheel takes Caloundra for another spin

Sunshine Coast residents and visitors are on top of the world as Australia’s tallest travelling portable observation wheel starts to spin again in Caloundra today. The giant attraction will again provide spectacular 360-degree views of Caloundra and our hinterland’s mountains, our sparkling sea and vibrant town from its 35 metre-high peak.

With 24 gondolas seating up to 144 people, why not bring the kids, organise a special date or take the opportunity to boost your Instagram game day and evening – the wheel holds more than 9,000 lights!

Tickets are $10 each or $30 per gondola, which seats up to six people, and are available from www.skylineattractions.com.au/events

Division 2 Councillor Terry Landsberg is excited to jump on board the travelling attraction and hopes it will help boost business and tourism across the region during its limited run until August 16.

“Last year people were lining the footpaths to get a seat on the wheel, and its stay had to be extended to meet demand. I am so glad to welcome them back. I hope this year it will bring as much support for local businesses and as many visitors to our region, to help boost the local economy,” Cr Landsberg said.

“A visit to Downtown Caloundra is the perfect school holidays outing. Between a visit to the wheel, a number of our local attractions such as the escape rooms and fantastic high-street retail offerings and of course our beautiful walks, beaches and markets – we have something on offer for everyone in the family.”

Stefan Razum from the Downtown Caloundra Taskforce thanked council for its support to bring the observation wheel back to Caloundra after great results last year.

“Feedback from the business community last year saw a large increase in local residents and visitors coming to Caloundra and they were very positive about the wheel,” Mr Razum said.

“Last year, footfall in the immediate area increased by 37% during July. So we are hopeful we will see a similar outcome this year and lots of positive images across social media to help promote our region, our attractions and to bring patrons to our businesses.”

Jane Jones said her team at Skyline Attractions was thrilled to be returning to Caloundra, their first outing since the COVID-19 lockdown.

“We are excited to be opening on the Sunshine Coast once again and create a buzz around town for locals and visitors,” Ms Jones said.

“Working with all the lovely business owners in Caloundra was a highlight of our stay here last year and we certainly hope to build on these relationships to celebrate and showcase the town from a different view.

“This year we have extended our lighting to both sides of the wheel, so the photos will look stunning from any angle. We will also be introducing a number of morning sessions, where guests can come and watch the sun rise with us.

“We ask all guest to please be COVID Safe and read and abide by our new signage. Guests may experience short delays in boarding as we adhere to social distancing guidelines. But the view from the top is as good as it’s ever been!”

Fast facts:

Dates of operation: 26 June – 16 August, 2020

Location: Bulcock Beach, The Esplanade, Caloundra

Times: 10am – 9pm

Tickets: $10 each or $30 per gondola which seats up to six people! Available from www.skylineattractions.com.au/events. Visit www.downtowncaloundra.com.au for package deals available from participating businesses

Special events: Hot 91 and Skyline Events are putting together some fun competitions. To find out how you could win a free ride, follow www.facebook.com/downtowncaloundra/ for competition announcements.