Home made taser allegedly used on Police Officer

A man has been charged with multiple offences after he allegedly used a weapon to assault a police officer in Minyama last night.

Around 8pm police conducting proactive road patrols intercepted a white Mitsubishi SUV on Nicklin Way.

After speaking with the driver, further inquiries led to the passenger of the car, a 36-year-old man, attempting to run from the scene.

It will be alleged that when apprehended moments later the man used a weapon to shock the police officer, a 35-year-old male senior constable.

The man was taken into custody and charged with two counts of possess dangerous drugs and one count each of serious assault police, unlawful possession of weapons, obstruct police, possession of a knife in a public place and possess utensils.

He was refused bail and is due to appear in the Maroochydore Magistrates Court today (July 16).

The officer was not seriously injured in the incident.

The alleged driver of the vehicle, a 35-year-old Buderim woman, returned a positive Roadside Drug Test (RDT) and was transported to Maroochydore Watchhouse for the purpose of further testing.

She was issued with a 24hour drivers licence suspension notice and a Notice to Appear for Drug Driving.

She was also issued with a Traffic Infringement Notice (TIN) for Drive vehicle at night without required lights operating ($137).