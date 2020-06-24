Have your say to help shape visionary new sport and recreation precinct

Sunshine Coast Council is calling on the community to ‘have your say’ on the newly released draft master plan for the 75-hectare Honey Farm Road Sport and Recreation Precinct at Meridan Plains, located opposite the Sunshine Coast Turf Club.

Sunshine Coast Mayor Mark Jamieson said the site will provide our region with a considerable range of opportunities to be involved in active sports, outdoor recreation, healthy living and community events.

“This site is centrally located within the southern half of our region in Meridan Plains, meaning it will be easily accessible for a large number of our residents,” Mayor Jamieson said.

“The draft master plan provides for a highly functional regional sports facility, a unique district recreation park for all ages and abilities and embraces best-practice for climate-responsive design to take advantage of our subtropical climate and lifestyle.

“The precinct would be a place for everyone in the community to enjoy.

“Developing a precinct such as this is consistent with our objectives in the Sunshine Coast Community Strategy – which we adopted in November last year – and our Environment and Liveability Strategy, which provides long-term direction to guide growth and shape the region’s future.

“Council is working to protect our environment, create and maintain great outdoor spaces and help create healthy, active communities.

“That is why it is important that we hear from our community now, on how a significant site like Honey Farm Road is being planned for the future.”

Sunshine Coast Council Division 3 Councillor Peter Cox said the Honey Farm Road Sport and Recreation Precinct would enable greater opportunities for the community to enjoy time outdoors.

“Providing spaces to play and practise sports helps bring people together and helps shape our local identity,” Cr Cox said.

“The precinct’s design will enhance the Meridan Plains landscape and is sensitive to the site’s natural environment.

“The Honey Farm Road Sport and Recreation Precinct will grow to be a unique and attractive destination, offering a huge range of activities in one purpose-built location.

“It will include a dedicated area for community events and a dog park for our favourite four-legged friends to enjoy.”

The development of the Honey Farm Road Sport and Recreation Precinct will be staged in line with council budget allocations and external funding opportunities, catering for growth in community population, while evolving over time in line with changing community demands.

Visit council’s website to ‘have your say’ by 5pm Friday, 24 July 2020. Feedback received will be used to guide the final design.

The final design will be presented to council for adoption in coming months. Following the master planning, council will continue to prepare the site for development.

HONEY FARM ROAD SPORT AND RECREATION PRECINCT FAST FACTS

· Council has prepared a draft master plan for a new sport and recreation precinct in Meridan Plains.

· Council is calling on the community to ‘have your say’ on the draft master plan by completing the online survey on council’s website, writing to or emailing council.

· The facility will encourage the community to be involved in active sports, outdoor recreation, healthy living and community events.

· The 75 hectare site was purchased in 2011 to provide long term sport and recreation facilities in the southern end of our region.

· The site is located north of Caloundra Road opposite the Sunshine Coast Turf Club. It has frontages to Honey Farm and Sattler Roads.

· The draft plan includes formal and informal sport, turf and hard court playing surfaces, new recreation and event spaces, youth play spaces and running, walking, nature and cycling trails.

· The precinct is proposed to offer a range of sport and recreational activities including but not limited to cricket, soccer, hardcourt activities, disc golf, events, playgrounds, pedal and skate play, criterium track, multi-use trails and nature walks.