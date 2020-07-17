Have your say on the Sunshine Coast’s festive season celebrations

The festive season is a special time of year when we enjoy community celebrations, family gatherings, lights, carols, fireworks and more.

The season brings our community together, and each year Sunshine Coast Council supports Christmas and New Year’s Eve celebrations by sponsoring, managing or making grants available for events across the region.

With a growing and changing population, council is reviewing the festive season program and we’re inviting you to share your thoughts on what’s important.

Your feedback will help council determine how we can support the community to bring the festive spirit to life during the Christmas and New Year period, from 2021 onward.

Community Portfolio Councillor David Law said the feedback would help council discussions about future Christmas and New Year’s Eve celebrations in our region.

“We currently support five major carols events, we install street banners across the region and decorate trees in key locations. We also present the New Year’s Eve Mooloolaba event,” Cr Law said.

“Additionally, via our grants programs, we support numerous local, community events throughout the festive period, including New Year’s Eve events at Coolum and Caloundra.

“Council has provided this same support for quite a number of years, but with our population continuing to grow and new communities being established, now is the time to take a fresh look.

“I encourage everyone to complete the survey and share your thoughts on what’s important for the festive season in our communities during this special time of year.”

The survey can be found on council’s Have Your Say website at https://haveyoursay.sunshinecoast.qld.gov.au/festive-season-review. Survey closes August 7.

Feedback from the survey will be used to help develop the future festive season program from 2021 onward.

This community survey is part of a thorough engagement strategy including targeted consultation with Queensland Police and Emergency Services, Queensland Health, local chambers of commerce and community groups and current festive event organisers. Benchmarking with other councils across Australia is also being undertaken as part of the review.

Council is only accepting community feedback via the survey.

In the meantime, preparations for this year’s Christmas and New Year’s Eve events are undergoing COVID-safe planning as required by, and in consultation with, Queensland Health. More information in relation to the 2020 festive program will be shared as it becomes available.