Have your say on the future for four-legged friends in our region

Mother and daughter with their pet taking a selfie in a field of yellow wildflowers.

Whether you are a pet owner or not, Sunshine Coast Council is preparing to update the Domestic Animal Management (Cats and Dogs) Strategy for the next 10 years, and we’re seeking your feedback.

We recognise that people have different connections with pets. For many people, they are more than just a pet – they offer companionship and are part of the family. Some people don’t like animals and prefer to enjoy places that are pet free. Others may not have a pet of their own but still enjoy being around pets in shared open spaces such as dog parks and dog off-leash areas.

With all of this in mind, council developed three themes to guide the updated strategy, with a goal of creating harmonious co-existence between people, pets and place.

The themes are Educated Informed People, Happy Healthy Pets and Safe and Inclusive Places.

Service Excellence Portfolio Councillor Winston Johnston said whether you were a pet owner or not, your feedback was valuable.

“As our community continues to grow and evolve, so does the diversity of lifestyles and the ways in which pets share in our daily lives,” Cr Johnston said.

“We want to know what people think about responsible pet ownership – what does it mean to you and how can council help?

“The feedback we receive will help to shape the new strategy and the action plan that will help us to achieve the goal of creating harmonious co-existence between people, pets and places.”

Have your say via the survey on council’s website – https://haveyoursay.sunshinecoast.qld.gov.au/dams. Survey closes on August 31.

The updated strategy will also be guided by the Queensland Government Animal Management (Cats and Dogs) Act 2008 and Sunshine Coast Council Local Law and Subordinate Local Law No. 2 and will incorporate council’s activities in relation to lost and roaming pets, surrendered pets, the animal pound, rehoming pets and animal welfare.

Upon reviewing these survey results, a draft strategy will be prepared and presented to council later in 2020. The draft strategy will then be made available for public consultation before the final strategy is presented to council for consideration and adoption.