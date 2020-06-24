Have your say on proposed disc golf course

Community feedback is being invited on Sunshine Coast Disc Golf Club’s quest to establish a permanent home for the sport in Meridan Plains.

The club has identified Meridan Downs Park, on Winchester Road, Meridan Plains as an ideal home for a nine-hole disc golf course that utilises the open, natural wooded areas of the park.

A family plays a round of disc golf. Council is urging people to have their say on a new course proposed for Meridan Downs Park.

Division One Councillor Rick Baberowski urged people to have their say on the family friendly proposed course.

“I’m confident that most residents appreciate the merits of introducing a new recreational activity, but it’s very important that we hear the views of the local community,” Cr Baberowski said.

“By completing this survey, council can consider your feedback on whether the introduction of a permanent disc golf course at Meridan Downs Park is supported by local users to complement their usual activities in the park.

“I encourage people to have a chat with your neighbours, to ensure strong community feedback on the proposal is received.”

If approved, Meridan Downs Park would still remain a vibrant open space for regular users and their normal leisurely activities.

The proposed disc golf course is not expected to impede on current recreational users, instead hoping to contribute to a strong and healthy community.

The course would require the installation of permanent infrastructure including the following:

· An information sign – outlining course map and rules

· Tee signs – a sign at each launch point

· Tee pads – fixed, flat in-ground marker or 1.5m x 2.5m concrete pad for each launch point

· Disc catcher basket – fixed, aluminium disc baskets on steel posts.

It’s estimated the supply and installation of disc golf infrastructure will cost approximately $25,000.

The club has been successful in obtaining funding of $20,000 through various grant programs, including $10,000 of council funding, to supplement their contribution toward the installation of course infrastructure.

The club will seek further funding if required for project completion.

People can fill out the online survey here: www.surveymonkey.com/r/SCCdiscgolf

To find out more about this project, including obtaining a printed version of the survey, please visit https://haveyoursay.sunshinecoast.qld.gov.au/meridan-downs-park-disc-golf-course-proposal, or please contact council’s Sport & Recreation Officer on 5441 8353 or via email sportandrec@sunshinecoast.qld.gov.au.