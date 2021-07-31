Hard, Fast Lockdown to Stop Virus Spread

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has announced that South-East Queensland will enter a three-day lockdown from 4pm today, Saturday 31 July.

This follows the detection of six new locally acquired cases connected to the confirmed case announced yesterday.

This includes immediate family members, a UQ medical student and teacher at Ironside State School.

The Premier said strong measures announced today go further than previous lockdowns because the Delta strain is more dangerous.

“We’ve seen the evidence, both in Queensland and interstate,” the Premier said.

“We must go hard and go fast.

“I know this will impact on many families but there is no alternative.

“We will support affected businesses with details of a support package to be announced by the treasurer in coming days.”

Minister for Health and Ambulance Services Yvette D’Ath urged Queenslanders to abide by the lockdown and continue to wear their masks.

“Masks are a vitally important line of defence,” the Minister said.

“I know lockdowns are not pleasant, but a short circuit breaker is better than the alternative.

“The residents of NSW are seeing the tragic consequences of the virus being uncontained.

Chief Health Officer Dr Jeannette Young said the new cases reported today and yesterday had been linked to two hotel quarantine positives detected around a month ago.

“That likely means we have carriers in the community, possibly asymptomatic and unknowingly infectious.

“So we need to ramp up testing, and try to find those one or more missing links.

“A lockdown to restrict movement while we do that is vital, as is mask wearing to lower the risk of spread.

“We need all people in the affected areas to stay home unless it’s absolutely essential to leave home for one of the permitted reasons.

“If you are out and about today, please start making your way home as soon as possible.

“If you do leave your home during the lockdown period, you should remain within 10km of your home wherever possible.

“As always, at the earliest sign of even the mildest symptoms, get tested and self-isolate until you get your result.

“Keep practicing good hand hygiene and social distancing.

“If you have an appointment to get vaccinated, keep it. This applies to everyone, but especially the over 60s. If you haven’t already, book in for your AstraZeneca jab with your GP. Don’t wait until there is a significant outbreak – act now.

“However, if you’re in quarantine or unwell, you cannot get vaccinated right now. If you have a second dose of Pfizer booked for the lockdown period, ring 134COVID for advice.

“Please remember to check the website for contact tracing venues that will be added during the day.”

To find your nearest testing clinic, visit https://www.qld.gov.au/covid19testing.

LOCKDOWN RESTRICTIONS

From 4pm Saturday 31 July 2021 to 4pm Tuesday 3 August 2021, people in South-East Queensland will be required to stay at home except for essential reasons.

South-East Queensland is defined as the Local Government Areas of:

Brisbane City Council

Logan City Council

Moreton Bay Regional Council

Ipswich City Council

Redland City Council

Sunshine Coast Regional Council

Gold Coast City Council

Noosa Shire Council

Somerset Regional Council

Lockyer Valley Regional Council

Scenic Rim Regional Council.

Anyone who was in South-East Queensland at or after 1am Saturday 31 July 2021 is required to follow the same lockdown rules even if they are no longer in South-East Queensland.

During the lockdown period, you can only leave your residence (which includes temporary accommodation such as a holiday rental) for limited permitted purposes such as:

obtaining essential goods or services within 10km, including healthcare

exercise in your local area

attending essential work or school, and childcare for the children of essential workers or vulnerable children

assisting vulnerable persons

obtaining a COVID-19 test or vaccination



Essential work is work that cannot be done from your home.

You should stay within 10km of your home unless for essential reasons.

No visitors are allowed to your residence (excluding volunteers and workers), unless providing support to a vulnerable person.

You can exercise away from your home, within 10km, with your household group and/or one other person not from your household.

MASKS

You must wear a face mask at all times when you leave home, including outdoors and for exercise, unless you have a lawful reason not to.

You must wear a mask in indoor spaces, such as:

shopping centres and supermarkets

hospitals and aged care facilities, if permitted to visit

indoor workplaces (where safe to wear a mask and you can’t physically distance)

public transport, taxis and rideshare, and waiting places or queues for this transport, and

airports and travelling on planes.



Masks do not need to be worn in some circumstances, including children under 12 years, where people have certain medical conditions, and in workplaces where it is not safe to do so. Masks may be removed when sitting down to eat and drink and for employment purposes.

Mask wearing will be required for students, teachers and staff at high schools. Staff at primary schools will also be required to wear masks.

BUSINESS

Non-essential businesses are not allowed to operate. Cinemas, entertainment and recreation venues, hairdressers, beauty and personal care services, gyms and places of worship will all close. Childcare centres will remain open for children of essential workers.

Restaurants and cafes can provide take away or home delivery services only.

FUNERALS, WEDDINGS AGED AND OTHER CARE

Funerals will be limited to 10 people, and weddings will be limited to 10 people, including the celebrant and the couple.

Restrictions on aged care, hospitals, disability care and correctional facilities apply with no personal visitors allowed. Anyone attending these facilities in South East Queensland, including staff, must wear a mask. People will still be able to visit their loved ones who are at end of life.