Guinness World Record for Australia Zoo’s Giraffe

Australia Zoo’s male Giraffe, Forest, has claimed a world record for being the World’s Tallest Living Giraffe.

The World Record states, “The tallest giraffe living is Forest, who measures 5.7 m (18 ft 8 in) to the top of the ossicones, as verified at Australia Zoo, in Beerwah, Queensland, Australia.”

Bindi Irwin is thrilled that one of Australia Zoo’s resident animals has been awarded with the achievement. “Our sweetheart Forest has officially made it into the Guinness World Records for being the tallest living giraffe! We are proud of our towering guy, he has such a wonderful heart,” she said.

Forest has been integral to the giraffe breeding program, fathering twelve calves, with another on the way.

“Giraffes are doing it tough in the wild, and we’re so proud that we can do our part in ensuring this species is around for the generations to come,” shared Bindi.

Giraffes are classed as Vulnerable by the International Union for Conservation of Nature. Some subspecies, such as the Masai giraffe, are even more at risk of extinction, and are listed as Endangered.

Forest, and the rest of our giraffe herd, can be seen at Australia Zoo’s multi-species African Savannah, along with a breeding herd of white rhinoceros and zebra.